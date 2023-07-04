Garage-gym church: Christian outreach with a testosterone twist

(CBN NEWS) -- Some Christian men have found a unique way to serve God and improve their health at the same time. It's called Garage Gym Church and it represents a different take on Christian fellowship and grassroots evangelism.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Reardon found himself working out alone in his garage. As a Christian, he started combining those workouts with his personal worship time by listening to high-energy praise music and fiery sermons about things like overcoming adversity while he pumped iron, and praying and reading scripture while resting between sets.

When the pandemic subsided, Chris invited a handful of Christian friends to join him, and called it Garage Gym Church. It was such a positive experience, Reardon is now partnering with Faith & Fitness magazine to encourage others to develop similar ministries.

