A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Is global heatwave God removing the sun from its 'sheath' for final judgment?

'For behold the day cometh it burneth as a furnace'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2023 at 8:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Israel, like many other regions of the world, is currently experiencing a heat wave. While global warming is the focus of political debate, Jewish sources relate that a drastic increase in solar heat is expected as the Final Redemption approaches and that it will play multiple roles in the end of days.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Israel is currently experiencing an intense and prolonged heat wave. The highest temperatures of 38°-43°C (100°-109°F) were recorded in southern Israel and the Jordan Valley. The heat even reached the heights of the government as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized briefly for dehydration. Vacationing in Tiberias, where temperatures reached 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), the 73-year-old PM complained of dizziness.

TRENDING: Congressman warns China's president trying to be a god

“Yesterday, I spent the day with my wife in the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, with no water,” a smiling Netanyahu shared from the hospital. “It’s not a good idea.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Is global heatwave God removing the sun from its 'sheath' for final judgment?
Will anything remain for our descendants?
Third lawsuit filed against cop who arrested veteran for 'God bless the homeless vets' sign
'Stupidest thing ever': Moderate group attacked for 'peeling away' anti-Trump voters
Dow rises for 6th straight day, closes at highest level in 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×