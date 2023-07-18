Is global heatwave God removing the sun from its 'sheath' for final judgment?

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Israel, like many other regions of the world, is currently experiencing a heat wave. While global warming is the focus of political debate, Jewish sources relate that a drastic increase in solar heat is expected as the Final Redemption approaches and that it will play multiple roles in the end of days.

Israel is currently experiencing an intense and prolonged heat wave. The highest temperatures of 38°-43°C (100°-109°F) were recorded in southern Israel and the Jordan Valley. The heat even reached the heights of the government as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized briefly for dehydration. Vacationing in Tiberias, where temperatures reached 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), the 73-year-old PM complained of dizziness.

Week 256. We are currently shattering heat records all over the world. Last week we experienced the hottest days ever recorded, many days in a row. We are also experiencing record high sea level temperatures and record low ice levels. This is an emergency. #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/S2IlK0leoS — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 14, 2023

“Yesterday, I spent the day with my wife in the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, with no water,” a smiling Netanyahu shared from the hospital. “It’s not a good idea.”

