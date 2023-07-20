GOP reps say Biden probe has uncovered 'serious problems' at DOJ

By Harold Hutchison

Two Republican congressmen said Wednesday that testimony from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers revealed “serious problems” with the Justice Department (DOJ).

Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Jason Smith of Minnesota told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that testimony from Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler during a Wednesday hearing on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden about interference with the investigation showed “serious problems” at the DOJ.

“In the hearing today, the Democrats didn’t even bother going at the credibility of Mr. Zeigler and Mr. Shapley because they knew that would be utterly ridiculous. All they wanted to do was focus on Donald Trump,” Donalds told Ingraham. “That’s all they did through this hearing, and it was disgusting. No talk about the money that Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and Joe Biden were taking from foreign countries. They didn’t acknowledge the international pay-for-play scheme with the Biden family. They only wanted to focus on Donald Trump.”

“I think it’s also indicative of what is going on with Jack Smith and Merrick Garland right now that it’s just funny that these two whistleblowers come forward today and all of a sudden there’s a new indictment with Donald Trump going on,” Donalds continued. “There are serious problems at the Department of Justice and it’s going to take House Republicans to get to the bottom of it.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by Weiss. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

“If any normal American, without the last name Biden, had beaten the government out of more than a million dollars in taxes that they owed, they be would serving jail time,” Smith said.

