Governor launches all-in-one pregnancy resource website

Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.

By Victoria Bergin

Live Action News

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has helped to create a website that provides information about the many pregnancy resources available for women and families in the state.

In a video on the website’s homepage Gov. Stitt and his wife state, “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-family state.” Gov. Stitt specifically mentions the Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P.) Task Force that he created last year. This task force was formed to make recommendations on how to better “support crisis pregnancy centers, eliminate unnecessary barriers to adoption, and educate Oklahomans on the reality of life in the womb.” The website regarding pregnancy resource centers was one of the outcomes of that task force.

The new site includes resources to help women before, during, and after pregnancy. It includes an extensive list of pregnancy resource centers and other organizations that offer help to pregnant women, and Gov. Stitt said one of his goals is specifically to “empower non-profits and faith-based organizations.”

The site also has a page dedicated to the different forms of financial assistance offered to women and families. It can often be difficult for women to gather information on what is available in terms of financial assistance for low-income families, but now for the families of Oklahoma, all of those resources can be found on one webpage. There is also easy-to-navigate information on the adoption process for any mother who is interested in learning more about adoption.

Even before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Stitt had signed a pro-life law into effect, which made committing an abortion a felony in the state. After the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturned Roe in June of 2022, a trigger law went into effect protecting nearly all preborn children from abortion in the state, with very few exceptions. This new website recognizes that in protecting preborn children from abortion, there also needs to be easily accessible support for new parents.

