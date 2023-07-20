Grassley unveils document outlining Biden bribery schemes

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Thursday unveiled the FBI document that describes an alleged bribery scheme that left the Bidens, Joe and Hunter, each $5 million richer.

The document also notes that Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company, had hired Hunter Biden to influence his father, then vice president, to eliminate a corruption investigation was going on.

And further, the company wanted an additional asset working on the problem because Hunter Biden was stupid.

The document is part of what the U.S. House now is investigating. There are allegations, with evidence, that the Biden clan has operated an industry selling access to Joe Biden for years, with many millions of dollars being paid by foreign interests. The House now even is investigating policy decisions that Joe Biden changed as VP to Barack Obama to respond to those making the payments.

The Washington Examiner characterized the FD-1023 form that was concealed in the possession of the FBI for an extended period as the "now-infamous" document.

The report said it "contains a witness's account of President Joe Biden allegedly partaking in a bribery scheme when he was vice president."

The report said Grassley posted the document, and in an accompanying statement, accused the FBI of trying to hide and redact the document.

"The American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers," said Grassley.

The senator got the document through legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers.

The FBI has resisted providing the document, claiming it is "sensitive."

When FBI chief Christopher Wray was warned he could be held in contempt of Congress, the agency allowed some congressional members to see a redacted copy.

The form is dated June 30, 2020, and affirmed the existence of the claim that the Burisma official who paid the alleged bribes kept audio recordings of his interactions with the Bidens.

"It stated that the FBI's confidential human source said Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, said he had ''17 recordings' involving the Bidens; two of the recordings included Joe Biden, and the remaining 15 recordings included Hunter Biden."

The FBI source explained the recordings, according to Zlochevsky, are "evidence" he was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating charges of corruption at Burisma, was fired.

That actually was done by Joe Biden, who as Obama's VP went to Ukraine and threatened to withhold American financial aid of the prosecutor was not fired. Biden then returned to the United States and bragged about it.

The Examiner's report added, "The form also confirmed the existence of the FBI source's broader allegation that Zlochevsky paid Joe and Hunter Biden each $5 million in exchange for then-vice president Joe Biden using his authority to fire Shokin, who was investigating Burisma, with which the younger Biden held a lucrative board position."

According to Fox News, Joe Biden of late has "snapped" at reporters asking him about the reports of alleged corruption.

The FBI document is based on the statement of a witness who met with Burisma officials and was told of the schemes and manipulations.

The document explains Burisma said it "hired Hunter Biden 'to protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.'"

This came at a time when Burisma was paying Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on its board, even though he had no experience in the industry.

Fox reported the form said, "Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden 'was stupid, and his [Zlochevsky's] dog was smarter,' Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden [on the board] 'so everything will be okay.'"

A White House spokesman claimed to Fox that the charges were "debunked."



