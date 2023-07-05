The green mafia loses its collective mind

(FOX NEWS) -- One of the few advantages that come with age – and believe me, there aren’t many – is that one can look back at all the predictions made by futurists that turned out to be wrong. I am still waiting to travel in my flying car or by jet pack. Unless I missed the news, we still have not colonized the moon or Mars. And those colonies at the bottom of the ocean have yet to materialize.

One area where it seems that seems particularly wrought with inaccurate predictions is climate. In the 1960s we were all going to die from famine driven by overpopulation. We were heading for a new ice age in the 1970s. The oceans were going to be void of fish and the hole in the ozone layer was going to kill us all. Then we started to hear about global warming and the predictions became even more dire. When that didn’t happen, the green mafia coined the phrase "climate change" to basically blame any natural disaster or unusual weather event as yet another human-driven greed and gluttony.

Then, in 2019, newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. predicted that the world would end in 12 years if we did not take immediate measures to address climate change. Well, we are still here four-and-a-half years later, but that hasn’t stopped the green mafia from losing its collective mind and implementing crazy laws and policies in the name of environmental justice.

