Gun control advocate David Hogg raises eyebrows with his take on the media

(THE BLAZE) – Outspoken gun-control advocate David Hogg raised eyebrows on Wednesday by claiming that the media has a "right wing bias."

"If Biden did what Mitch did today the media would be covering non stop for the next two weeks. But because it’s a Republican it’s like nothing ever happened. The right wing bias of corporate media is nuts," Hogg tweeted.

Hogg was referring to the bizarre episode in which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stopped speaking mid-sentence on Wednesday and then proceeded to stand silently at a podium.

