Handwritten Aretha Franklin will found in couch declared valid

Settles long-running dispute over singer's estate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:37am
Aretha Franklin (video screenshot)

(TRENDING SUBJECT) – A jury in Michigan has ruled that a handwritten will discovered under a couch cushion is valid, settling a long-running dispute over the estate of Aretha Franklin.

The will, which was dated 2014, leaves Franklin’s music royalties and bank funds to be split evenly between her three sons, Edward, Kecalf, and Clarence, while her youngest child, Kecalf, will inherit her gated mansion in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

The will was found by Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, in 2018, after the singer’s death. However, her other son, Ted White Jr., challenged the will, arguing that it was not valid because it was not signed by two witnesses.

WND News Services
