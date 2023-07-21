Did you hear the one about Hunter and Ukrainian bioweapons?

Remember those stories about the secret Ukrainian bio-labs? It was just Russian disinformation, right? Not really.

It's getting new currency in the U.N. now that Russia and China are getting behind a charge of censorship against the U.S. that will not go away anytime soon.

Worried about this is the U.S. State Department, which has launched an active outreach campaign to neutralize Russian accusations that U.S. military biologists had violated the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention, as stated by the Russian Defense Ministry and a bold new presentation made on July 14 by Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov.

Kirillov claims that documents acquired from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine demonstrate a plot by the Pentagon to test unregistered medical products on local populations with the subsequent approval of regulatory bodies in favor of Big Pharma.

According to him, this was accomplished via a "network of subordinate biolaboratories and intermediary organizations," including Metabiota, which is funded by Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden? What do bio-labs have to do with Hunter Biden?

It's not far-fetched. The New York Post first reported on a trove of emails on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, finding that he played a role in helping a California defense contractor analyze killer diseases and bioweapons in Ukraine.

Moscow has claimed that secret American biological-warfare labs in Ukraine were a justification for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

"U.S. President Joe Biden himself is involved in the creation of biolaboratories in Ukraine," Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, according to state media.

"An investment fund run by his son Hunter Biden funded research and the implementation of the United States' military biological program. It is obvious that Joe Biden, as his father and the head of state, was aware of that activity," said Volodin.

However, Russia's new claim that the first son's investment fund was involved in raising money for bio-lab projects in Ukraine was accurate, according to emails involving Hunter Biden's dealings in Ukraine. Rather than "Russian disinformation," the laptop continues to be "American disinformation." After all, censorship has worked pretty well for Joe Biden for three years. It's worked like magic with Big Tech.

Now prepare for this: Volodin believes President Joe Biden is involved in the creation of bio-laboratories in Ukraine.

As the New York Post reports, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners invested $500,000 in the San Francisco pathogen research company Metabiota and raised millions more through firms that included Goldman Sachs, according to the emails found on the computer Hunter abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Hunter introduced Metabiota to officials at Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where he was a board member, for a "science project" involving bio-labs in Ukraine, the emails show.

A memo from a Metabiota official to the then-vice president's son in 2014 said the company could "assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia." Metabiota's Vice President Mary Guttieri also wrote to Hunter about geopolitical issues involving the company's research in the former Soviet republic in April 2014, two months after Russia invaded and annexed the Crimea region.

"As promised, I've prepared the attached memo, which provides an overview of Metabiota, our engagement in Ukraine, and how we can potentially leverage our team, networks, and concepts to assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society," her memo read.

Days later, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi wrote to Biden about a "as you called 'Science Ukraine' project," notes the Post report.

"As I understand the Metabiota was a subcontract to principal contactor of the DoD B&V [engineering firm Black & Veatch]," his email read. "What kind of partnership Metabiota is looking for in Ukraine?"

The U.S. awarded $23.9 million to Metabiota later in 2014, with $307,091 allocated for a "Ukrainian research projects," government spending records showed.

Hunter bragged to investors that his company organized funding for Metabiota and helped it "get new customers" including "government agencies," according to emails.

The Post report explained, "Black & Veatch had been commissioned in 2010 by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to build a lab in Odessa, to 'enhance the government's existing surveillance systems to detect, report and respond to bioterrorism attacks, epidemics and potential pandemics,' the company's website said."

Turns out Hunter Biden's ventures raised the eyebrows of a former CIA officer.

"His father was the vice president of the United States and in charge of relations with Ukraine. So why was Hunter not only on the board of a suspect Ukrainian gas firm, but also hooked them up with a company working on bioweapons research?" Sam Faddis told the Daily Mail. "It's an obvious Russian propaganda attempt to take advantage of this. But it doesn't change the fact that there does seem to be something that needs to be explored here."

Kirillov presented evidence of a Metabiota tender that was seized in a Ukrainian biolaboratory addressed to the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, which related to infectious diseases specialists training in Kenya and Uganda.

Recent reports from Russia have suggested that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been funding "dual-use production facilities, such as Oxitec biotechnology company," which could be used to mass-produce vectors of infection for bioweapons. I can believe that. It sounds like the truth to me.

Additionally, Kirillov claims that an increase in the number of non-endemic Asian tiger mosquitoes has already been recorded in southern and central Europe, with populations having established in five federal districts of Germany. Furthermore, another mosquito species (Culex modestus), a vector of West Nile fever, has been identified in Sweden and Finland.

Maybe a pandemic is being readied as another election year surprise.

Kirillov goes on to charge that the work of U.S. military biologists is "aimed at the formation of 'artificially managed epidemics' not controlled by the Biological Weapons Convention." He also claims to have seized documents proving that the Pentagon maintained bioweapons research institutions in Ukraine through Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and was participating in bio-warfare in the mainly Russian-speaking Donbass from 2014 to 2022.

Kirillov asserted that documents indicated involvement from the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Department of Homeland Security, USAID and EU organizations with regard to pathogen research in countries across Africa. Sounds about right.

"Metabiota's involvement in the study of the H7N9 avian influenza virus was confirmed, as well as its leading role in the Predict project, which studied new strains of coronaviruses and captured bats that carry them in the natural environment," claims Kirillov. "Representatives of Metabiota themselves admit that, in fact, they are engaged in networking to ensure the work of the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies abroad."

If you doubt that the official censors, like Big Tech and the "fake news" types, which play by their new rules, panicked over these claims, just consider a few of their recent headlines:

NPR: "Russia claims U.S. labs across Ukraine are secretly developing biological weapons."

Associated Press: "China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs."

CBS News: "U.N. Security Council rejects Russia's call to probe debunked U.S.-Ukraine biological weapons claims."

Now Russia is teamed up with China, and its allies are set to try again with the U.N.

Maybe Victoria Nuland, the under secretary of state for political affairs, spilled the beans when she started this controversy last year, saying: "Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach. Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach."

That was what drove Tucker Carlson to find the truth about this story. Then he was fired and ridiculed. Tucker is always right.

China's Foreign Ministry has helped fuel the fire, repeating the Russian claim several times and calling for an investigation.

"This Russian military operation has uncovered the secret of the U.S. labs in Ukraine, and this is not something that can be dealt with in a perfunctory manner," said ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

With other friends in Cuba, Brazil, throughout Latin America and Africa, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, including admirers in Canada and Mexico, maybe Russia will have another shot at the U.N.

Like I said, it's all quite plausible.

