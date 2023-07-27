A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Heart injuries from COVID vaccine 3,000 times higher than thought

Small but very disturbing study

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:26pm
(HOT AIR) – It is a small study, but a very disturbing one. We keep being told that injury to the heart from the COVID vaccine is very rare, but a study done in Basel Switzerland indicates that the rate of subclinical myocarditis after the COVID vaccine is hardly rare at all.

In fact, in a study with only 777 participants with a median age of 37 – all medical professionals getting the COVID vaccine – the incidence of elevated cardiac enzymes 3 days after injection was pretty substantial, at almost 3%.

The CDC did a study and from that, they claimed the rate was 0.001%, or one out of 100,000. 2.8% is a lot higher than 0.001%. Another 0.3% had “probable myocarditis,” putting the total at over 3%. That is 3,000 times higher than the U.S. government claimed.

