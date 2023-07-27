Heart injuries from COVID vaccine 3,000 times higher than thought

(HOT AIR) – It is a small study, but a very disturbing one. We keep being told that injury to the heart from the COVID vaccine is very rare, but a study done in Basel Switzerland indicates that the rate of subclinical myocarditis after the COVID vaccine is hardly rare at all.

In fact, in a study with only 777 participants with a median age of 37 – all medical professionals getting the COVID vaccine – the incidence of elevated cardiac enzymes 3 days after injection was pretty substantial, at almost 3%.

The CDC did a study and from that, they claimed the rate was 0.001%, or one out of 100,000. 2.8% is a lot higher than 0.001%. Another 0.3% had “probable myocarditis,” putting the total at over 3%. That is 3,000 times higher than the U.S. government claimed.

