'I hire for diversity!' boasts next likely Joint Chiefs chairman

A non-profit government oversight and research group is warning the general likely to be promoted to be the top military adviser to President Joe Biden is so intent on hiring and promoting by race that he needs to be investigated for violating the constitutional rights of servicemembers.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, who is reported to be President Biden's likely nominee as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – replacing outgoing Gen. Mark Milley – has carried out the same type of race-based practices that were struck down for colleges last week in by the Supreme Court, in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College, according to a 10-page memo by the American Accountability Foundation sent Monday.

And since the nation's highest court ruled 6-3 that race-based, affirmative-action policies at universities are unconstitutional and violate the 14th Amendment guaranteeing all Americans "equal protection under the laws," the same standard should apply to the military, according to the foundation.

The AAF complaint also accuses Brown of having a record that violates the free speech rights of servicemembers.

The memo was addressed to Air Force Inspector General Lieutenant General Stephen Davis, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III, DoD Inspector General Robert Storch and Kristen Clark, assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

"It has come to the attention of AAF that ... General Brown has made a number of statements about hiring on the basis of race as well as monitoring the private beliefs of employees or potential employees with the intention of censoring those beliefs," states the AAF report. "If implemented, the statements and views of General Brown on what should be official hiring policy of the U.S. Air Force present a significant likelihood of violating the civil and constitutional rights of military personnel, in addition to violating existing code of conduct for Air Force personnel."

The following are a few samples of Brown's biased, race-focused personnel policies as laid out in the AAF complaint:

In a PBS News Hour broadcast on July 28, 2021, Brown stated that “the beauty of” George Floyd’s death was that it forced the Air Force to take a “hard look at ourselves,” and that that the military needs to break up the “white boys club” and that the military needs to make sure that the military has a “diverse set of candidates.”

Brown told People Magazine in 2021 that “we’ve got to closely manage our diverse populations…to make sure their development and opportunities aren’t happening by luck.” He stated further that the Air Force needs to “tweak the screening process, so it’s not so reliant upon a paper test” when considering recruitment and promotion opportunities.

In November 2020 in an interview with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, "General Brown flatly said, 'I hire for diversity' and that 'I purposely build my office, my front office, and my team with diverse' backgrounds to hear 'from all these different groups [which] provides a perspective.'"

In July 2021, Gen. Brown told PBS that "individuals will put things on social media that they would never say to your face” and that it would “also tell you a little bit about the character of the individual that you’re bringing into our service.” He said that wrong views would be a “factor” in determining whether a recruit would be taken.

"Any hiring practices that the Air Force has undergone that would be at the direction of, or consistent with, General Brown’s statements above would violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," the AAF report states.

It continues: "These statements by General Brown unequivocally state that General Brown has based hiring decisions, and implicitly directed his subordinates to do the same, based upon racial criteria as opposed to merit-based qualifications. SFA [Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College] would almost certainly find that this practice violates the Constitutional rights of those military personnel adversely affected by his decisions and directions."

"General Brown’s actions should be investigated because he used Air Force resources to advocate openly for discrimination, in violation of both the Constitution, U.S. law, and Air Force Policy," the foundation complaint stated.

"It's unclear whether Brown has in fact hired applicants based on his public comments about diversity," Just the News reported in covering the AAF complaint.

Appearing on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show and emboldened by the Supreme Court's further evisceration of race-based "affirmative action," AAF Communications Manager Yitz Friedman pointed to Brown's past comments, telling JTN: "He's very explicit and very clear that he just wants a military where troops are basically promoted and judged by their skin color. .... And that's why we we filed this complaint today, we are asking the inspector general of the Air Force to investigate what what the hell CQ Brown was up to over at the Air Force.

"He's saying these things like, 'I hire for diversity.' Well, guess what, if that's what you're doing, that's against the law," Friedman said.

