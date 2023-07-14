The horrific crimes of some illegal aliens

As the figures keep being reported, there are literally millions of illegal aliens in this country, and their numbers keep increasing. Who they are, where they are now and what they are doing after they get here, is often the part of the story that doesn't get reported. One would think that the government doesn't really care. I must admit that I'm inclined to agree with that conclusion.

One aspect of this is that if they blend into American society with no problems, we have no idea of their situation – where they are and what they are doing. But the other aspect of this situation is if they get involved in criminal activities. When that happens, everything becomes terribly convoluted and often involves a number of crimes.

One such horrific situation is facing prosecutors in Alabama, and in this case, they are seeking the death penalty. The accused is 37-year-old Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, a Mexican man who had been previously deported from the United States.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's been confirmed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that Pascual-Reyes had been deported in 2014 under the Obama administration, but he later illegally crossed the southern border and got into the country again.

TRENDING: The Sound of Wokeness

The current case Alabama officials are dealing with involves the 2022 smothering murder of 34-year old Sandra Vazquez Ceja and the beating death of her 14-year-old son, Omar, in addition to the captivity of her 12-year-old daughter. The girl was held by Pascual-Reyes for the purpose of sexual assault. The bodies of the two murdered victims had been dismembered.

Ceja had been dating Pascual-Reyes at the time, but he was not the father of her two children.

Pascual-Reyes was indicted on 11 counts in March – the details include nine counts of capital murder for the deaths of Ceja and her son and two counts for allegedly abusing their corpses.

As the case moves through the legal process, the ultimate goal of Alabama prosecutors is to get the death penalty for Pascual-Reyes. He is accused of the murders, the dismembering of the bodies and the kidnapping of the daughter, keeping her captive in his residence, tied to a bed.

The girl managed to escape by chewing off her restraints and was found walking along a country road in the nearby town. Police say she was in relatively good shape except for a head wound, suffered after Pascual-Reyes hit her.

The girl was responsible for leading the police to the bodies of the murder victims at the house where Pascual-Reyes lived.

It's reported that Ceja and her two children arrived at our southern border in 2017. They were given parole to enter the United States by the Trump administration while awaiting an asylum court hearing.

How and when she met and got involved with Pascual-Reyes isn't publicly known, but clearly she was involved with the man who eventually killed her and her son and kept her daughter prisoner for sex.

The man remains in Russell County jail without bail as the legal steps continue in the effort to have him sentenced to death.

The horror of such a situation is just one of the criminal incidents involving some illegals. As in this case, both of the adults involved crossed the border illegally and were free in our country to pursue their lives until one was caught for criminal activity.

All of this horror could have been avoided had our border been properly protected. But it is not, and it appears our government will continue to keep it open, allowing both decent people and criminals to cross freely.

Why don't we care?

Why don't we put a stop to it?

President Biden – where are you?

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!