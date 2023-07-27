The Hunter case's Judge Noreika: I like this lady!

Hunter Biden arrived at court in Delaware to agree to a sweetheart deal by the Biden Department of Justice.

Hunter was only charged with two misdemeanors related to tax fraud and was to avoid prison time on the gun charge.

According to the DOJ's sweetheart deal, Hunter would receive immunity from future charges. Future charges! Are you kidding me! That's like a presidential pardon in advance – one he will no doubt receive if his father is not impeached, which is unlikely now. It's like a get-out-of-jail free card that's reusable!

I think he'll take anything the Justice Department will give him if he doesn't have to abide with the judge who put the brakes on – Maryellen Noreika.

Prosecutors tried to quietly slip immunity into Hunter's plea deal, so it blew up and proceedings will be continued. For the record, he pleaded not guilty pending a continuance.

Maybe the Justice Department will go shopping for a judge who will take a payoff.

Delaware Judge Noreika is a Donald Trump appointee. How did Hunter get a Trump appointee? That's funny. She even set "conditions of release" for Biden, including not to use drugs or alcohol.

Maybe there's another way out for Hunter. I'm sure his Dad is plenty mad about how this worked out for his Prodigal Son.

If Hunter does not comply with any part of the judge's order, he can be arrested.

Hunter is required to:

1) NOT possess a firearm

2) NOT use or possess any controlled substances (including marijuana) unless prescribed

3) Submit to full federal supervision

4) NO use of alcohol AT ALL

5) Seek active employment

6) Submit to testing for prohibited substances

7) Participate in substance abuse therapy

Penalties for violating could include:

1) Immediate issuance of an arrest warrant

2) Revocation of release

3) Forfeiture of bond

4) Prosecution for contempt of court

Hunter is probably thinking to himself, "Dad, why couldn't you get me before one of those friendly George Soros judges?"

No one was expecting this scene in the courtroom Wednesday. If the DOJ did any early judge shopping, it backfired badly. What do you think happened? All I know is Hunter's pissed. The headline on the New York Times story was: "Judge Puts Hunter Biden's Plea Deal on Hold and Demands Changes."

Nobody has demanded anything from him in his entire life.

But Judge Noreika had other ideas, telling the two sides repeatedly that she had no intention of being "a rubber stamp," spending three hours sharply questioning them over nearly every detail of the deal.

"I cannot accept the plea agreement today," she said. The New Yorks Times inserted after that the fact she "was nominated to the bench by President Donald J. Trump in 2017 with the support of Delaware's two Democratic senators."

I don't know who was more disappointed – Hunter or the New York Times.

"An exhausted-looking Mr. Biden trudged out of the courthouse looking a bit stunned, as his lawyers puzzled over what to do next," the paper reported. "At the end of the hearing, Mr. Biden entered a plea of not guilty on the tax charges, which he will reverse if the two sides revise their agreement to the judge's satisfaction."

The story continued: "The muddled outcome only underscored how Mr. Biden's personal and legal troubles have become an entrenched political issue in Washington, where Republicans have long sought to show that his foreign business ventures were aided by, or benefited, President Biden. Those efforts have only intensified as Mr. Trump's legal troubles have deepened and Republicans in Congress have sought to undercut the president heading into the 2024 election."

The Times continued: "Judge Noreika kicked off the hearing by telling lawyers that they did not need to keep 'popping up' and down every time she asked them a question. It was a signal that she was about to subject them to a relentless interrogation over elements of an agreement she described, variously, as 'not standard, not what I normally see,' possibly 'unconstitutional,' without legal precedent and potentially 'not worth the paper it is printed on.'"

I like this judge.

