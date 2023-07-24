Hunter put Joe Biden on phone with business associates '2 dozen times'

Over and over and over, Joe Biden has refused to acknowledge that he was involved in his son Hunter's international business dealings.

There's a great deal of evidence emerging now regarding those schemes, including claims that Joe and Hunter each got paid a $5 million bribe by Ukrainians to get rid of a corruption investigation going on there.

There also are millions of dollars in other income to family members from foreign interests.

One indication that Joe Biden, despite his claims, actually was involved came from a social media message that Hunter Biden used to threaten some Chinese individuals.

Hunter said, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

The message continued, "And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

Hunter Biden apparently had his fingers in business deals Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast, Oman, Qatar, Taiwan, Zimbabwe, Greece and Mexico, in addition to his highly publicized business dealings in China and Ukraine while is father was vice president.

Also, various business compatriots have thanked Hunter Biden for the chance to meet with his father.

Then his story further was undermined when a Democrat in Congress "let slip confirmation that Joe Biden has indeed talked with son Hunter about those very business deals."

It was Fox News that confirmed that Democrat U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman now is being mocked online for, during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the investigation into Hunter Biden's actions, contradicting the president.

The report said during testimony from two IRS whistleblowers in a House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, Goldman pressed IRS supervisor Gary Shapley about his testimony that Hunter Biden told his dad he "may be trying to start a company or try do something with these guys." Goldman then told Shapley that this "doesn't sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter Biden was doing with the [Chinese oil and natural gas company] CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he’s trying to do business with them, does it?"

Shapley agree, but then he pointed out it shows Joe Biden talked with Hunter about business.

The "gotcha" comments immediately rolled in to Goldman.

The news for the Bidens isn't expected to get any better any time soon.

The New York Post reports that a former best friend, and former business acquaintance, of Hunter Biden is expected to testify before Congress this week.

And that witness, Devon Archer, is predicted to testify that Hunter put his father on speakerphone or on the line with his "foreign business partners or prospective investors" literally dozens of times.

Archer, 48, is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

"We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone," explained Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the committee chairman.

The report explained one such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director.

"Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, needed to speak to Hunter urgently."

The report explained that two Ukrainians soon joined Hunter Biden and Pozharskyi asked Hunter, "Can you ring your dad?"

That was done, and Joe Biden was introduced to Ukrainians, the report said.

The report said, "Hunter performed the same party trick as many as two dozen times in Archer’s presence, the Long Island-born father of three is expected to tell congressional investigators under oath."

