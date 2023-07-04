A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Where's Hunter? Substance in White House library tests positive for cocaine

'Bag it up and take it out'

Published July 4, 2023 at 1:11pm
Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn of the White House Friday, April 2, 2021, to board Marine One en route to Camp David, near Thurmont, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Carlos Fyfe)

(NEW YORK POST) -- The “unknown item” that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to a dispatch call made that evening.

“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday.

“Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the Hazmat team.

