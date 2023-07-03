Hunter's plea deal signed off by man who used to work for 'first son's partner'

It recently was announced that Hunter Biden, under investigation for years for not paying taxes on income that apparently was in the millions of dollars, was being given a plea agreement.

He would plead guilty to a couple of misdemeanors and prosecutors would just let the rest of the allegations, including what could have been a list of felonies, go.

Further, what could have been a felony gun charge was going to be ignored if he'd participate in a diversion program.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that the prosecutor who signed off on the scheme, assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines, used to work for Louis Freeh, whose firm worked closely with Hunter Biden on a consulting project.

Now U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is warning that the link "calls into question the integrity of their entire investigation."

The report explained Freeh and his firm worked with Hunter Biden while trying to get the U.S. State Department to help limit the prosecution of Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu, who was on the brink of a bribery conviction in 2015.

The details are emerging even as Congress continues multiple investigations of the Bidens.

The allegations so far included that many family members took in tens of millions of dollars in recent years for nothing more, apparently, than providing access to Joe Biden. Congressional investigators also say they are making a list of the policy decisions that were impacted by Joe Biden on behalf of those who made the payments.

Some of those millions apparently came from Romania.

There even have been allegations that Ukrainians paid Joe Biden $5 million and Hunter Biden another $5 million in bribes.

Joe Biden also is on record bragging about the time he threatened Ukrainian officials with the loss of $1 billion in American aid if they didn't fire a prosecutor looking at corruption allegations in Burisma, which was paying Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on its board.

The report noted Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss officially filed charges against the president's son just days ago after five-year probe.

It was Hines who signed off on the charging documents, with others.

The report said, "According to Hines's LinkedIn account, he previously worked as Special Counsel to ex-FBI director Louis Freeh at his private company, Freeh Group International Solutions, a lobbying and 'risk management' consultancy that teamed up with Hunter on overseas business currently under scrutiny by lawmakers."

And it reported, "Freeh worked with Hunter on a $3 million job consulting for a Romanian criminal, a deal that is allegedly now part of his federal criminal investigation and is being investigated by Congress."

The report noted emails from Hunter Biden's laptop also reveal "the Biden family had a close relationship with Freeh – – who headed the FBI from 1993-2001 – dating back to when Hines worked for him."

Johnson said, "'These types of connections to the Biden family pose significant conflicts that must not be ignored."

