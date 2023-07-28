Impeach Biden, Harris, Garland and Mayorkas tout suite

Now's the time to impeach Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Merrick Garland and Alejandro Mayorkas. It needs to be quick. We know the House of Representatives is the only place this can start – and end.

I know there are objections by many Democrats – but we don't have much time. In fact, America may not have much time.

Impeachment does not mean removal, of course. That requires a two-thirds vote in the U.S. Senate.

Again, this needs to be done now. We know that this won't solve all our problems. We'll still have a controlled and hapless press. We will still have an official disinformation apparatus called Big Tech.

But where else do we get started?

Ultimately, they all must go. And time is wasting – time we can't afford as a nation. We may have just this one shot.

Let me explain.

Getting rid of a president by impeachment and conviction has never happened in the United States. It hasn't been successful ever. Biden knew this. That's party of the reason he chose Harris as a running mate. She's just too dumb to know it. Most Democrats are. But they know it now.

The beauty of this plan is it allows the presidency, in the normal course of succession, to fall to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Could we choose a more suitable lame duck? He would be willing to pledge not to campaign for president at this time. (This was an idea I had for a time after the Red Wave that never came in the 2022 election. I anticipated that we could take the House and even get close to the Senate and start solving the nation's problems with a plan to choose the REAL winner of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump.)

After this week's news about Hunter Biden's failed effort to secure a sweetheart deal for his obvious illegal activities, pressure is building on the administration and the "big guy" who allegedly runs it.

Thankfully, some Democrats are concerned about the evidence of corruption that continues coming to light. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president. Unlike most Democrats, he doesn't believe in censorship or lying to themselves or power at any price.

He already said he would back a probe of the $10 million bribery claim leveled against Biden and his son by an Ukrainian oligarch who headed the "notoriously corrupt" Burisma energy company.

"The issues that are now coming up are worrying enough that we really need a real investigation of what happened," Kennedy told Fox host Maria Bartiromo. "I mean, these revelations … where you have Burisma, which is this notoriously corrupt company, that paid out apparently $10 million to Hunter and his dad – if that's true, then it is really troubling. So I think … it needs to be investigated."

An FBI informant file that described the $10 million bribery allegation against Biden and son Hunter was recently released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. In it, Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of Burisma Holdings, claimed to the informant that he was "coerced" into making the payoff.

Kennedy also agreed with an assertion that federal law enforcement authorities have been politicized following Bartiromo's declaration the Justice Department went after Trump officials with Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants.

"Yes," said Kennedy. "I mean, I think that that's something that every American needs to worry about, that our federal agencies, which used to be above politics, have now become weaponized as political instruments. And that, again, is another really damaging trend for our democracy. Burisma, which is this notoriously corrupt company, that paid out apparently $10 million to Hunter and his dad."

FBI Director Christopher Wray allowed members of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee to read the document last month after the bureau initially refused – sparking a brief push by panel chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to hold Wray in contempt. The FBI then agreed to let legislators read the file in a secure room at the Capitol.

Now, at last, Speaker McCarthy is trying to figure out who to impeach first – Biden, Garland or Mayorkas. How about all of them – and Harris too?

