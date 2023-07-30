'Impossible to say something biblically truthful without having your life ruined'

The life of an official in the United Kingdom, longtime Northamptonshire Unitary Council member King Lawal, 31, has ended up in turmoil because he cited the Bible's criticism of "pride."

He was canceled by seven organizations, including his Conservative party which warned of an investigation. He's been told there will be a police investigation. He's been told he must resign from his own business or lose a major contract.

And he's been banned from a local library and removed as a trustee for an organization that helps children get access to green spaces.

The Christian Legal Center explained the message that is being sent is "demonstrating that Christians who hold public office can no longer express their beliefs without having their careers and lives dismantled."

He's now told lawyers to prepare a legal action, over violations of his rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

His offense was to represent the biblical standard for "pride," amid a society that reveres "pride" in the social-sexual-political agenda of the LGBT ideology.

He had seen GB News presenter Calvin Robinson report on "naked men illegally parading through streets in front of children during LGBT pride events."

As a Bible-believing Christian, he posted online, "When did Pride become a thing to celebrate. Because of Pride Satan fell as an arch Angel. Pride is not a virtue but a Sin. Those who have Pride should Repent of their sins and return to Jesus Christ. He can save you. #PrideMonth #Pride23 #PrideParade."

He continued:

“When I referred to Pride as a sin in my previous post, it may have been misinterpreted as hateful. Let me explain why it is not. “When Christians refer to ‘sin’ or ‘sinners’ we are speaking of ourselves. We are not singling out specific people or groups of people as sinners. Sin according to the bible includes, lying, stealing, gossip and hatred, not just things like homosexuality, adultery and sex outside of the marriage. Jesus said that even to have unholy thoughts that we never act on is sinful. Therefore every single one of us is sinful by this standard, including myself. “For there is no distinction, for all have sinned and fallen short of the Glory of God. (Romans 3:23) “This is the whole point of Christianity and the point of Jesus’ death. He doesn’t want to see us suffer for our sin because he loves us and doesn’t want us to take the punishment. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while were still sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 5:8. “So when Christians say ‘repent’ and believe in Jesus or refer to something you associate with as ‘sin’, it’s not because they hate you. it is because they love you and want to see you saved from punishment the same way they have been saved. “I therefore do not come against those celebrating Pride to attack who they are, my intention was to say that I would not celebrate this any more than I would celebrate a month of gossip or anything else the bible calls sin.”

Immediately many groups moved against him, including Groundwork Northampton, Academy Council for Weavers Academy, Northampton Healthcare Foundation Trust and the Rushden & Irthlingborough LibraryPlus.

Then a "a local authority" with a "substantial council contract with Cllr Lawal’s family business ordered an urgent meeting. The family were given an ultimatum that unless Cllr Lawal was removed immediately as a director the contract would be withdrawn."

Lawal explained, "It is now almost impossible to say something biblically truthful on sexual ethics in U.K. society without being cancelled and having your life ruined. During Pride month, I was appalled by some of the illegal activity I saw online at these events. I had real concern for the children witnessing it who will grow up believing this is ok. It is very rare for me to take to twitter, but I saw that the pride movement was silencing any questioning or dissent and I could no longer be silent. What I said was biblically sound and a protected expression of the Christian faith."

He warned, "What has happened shows that I am not free and that this is not a free country anymore. If it was free, I would be able to speak. The message my story sends is that Christians must stay silent on these issues, or else. What I expressed was not something I made up in my mind, it is what it says in the Bible."

Andrea Williams, chief of the Christian Legal Centre, said the situation is "brutal and is a clear case of viewpoint discrimination against a standard expression of Christian belief."

"Where is ‘diversity’, ‘tolerance’ and ‘inclusion’ here? We have only a monoculture which requires approval, allegiance and promotion of LGBT Pride no matter what."

