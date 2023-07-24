Inciters of faux-racism spew hatred against Jason Aldean

Six shooting deaths and at least 20-plus others were shot in Chicago this past weekend alone. Wanna guess what crayon color they represented on the color wheel?

In one Philadelphia weekend, six people were gunned down, i.e., shot dead on city streets (and an alley), including a 14-year-old boy. Wanna guess what color they represent on the color wheel?

Another 14-year-old Philadelphia boy was shot in the leg while waiting at a bus top. Care to test your powers of “guessability” per what crayon color he represents on the color wheel?

The inciters of faux-racism have less than no interest in our remembering the 14-year-old Philadelphia boy who was chased from a bus stop and shot 18 times in broad daylight. I'm sure everyone picked the correct crayon color on the color wheel for that one. There was no real sustained outcry because it was a "cultural thang" and no law enforcement was involved.

And yet, the topic that has dominated the "it's racist” drumbeat has been Jason Aldean's monster hit "Try That in a Small Town." What else would we expect from Biden instigators?

It's a conundrum to sane persons how contradictory and conflicted the reasoning of hebephrenic minstrels and racism agitators can be. These people are truly demonically influenced. Jason Aldean's song is music about the security and social construct of the small-town South, perhaps even a reminder of the melancholic and slow life of his childhood in Macon, Georgia.

Not everyone growing up in the South is or was a racist. Regardless of what we see represented by Trotskyites like Stacy Abrams, Bernice King et al. The purveyors of immiseration have nothing else to offer but lies and misrepresentation. They're truly evil, wicked people whose single agenda in life is to mislead and foment antipathy based upon the fallacious construct of skin color. They would call a ham sandwich racist, because it was served on white bread.

Biden-era statisticians can manipulate numbers and under-report the numbers, but the fact remains that while Soros-funded haters troll cities for incidents they can exploit as racist, the only population groups that even comes close to the violence absorbed and inflicted amongst so-called blacks themselves, are illegal alien South American gangs.

Professional agitators and stenotopic marplots would do well to focus attention upon what by any means of examination is responsible for the grotesque plight of so many melanin dominant persons today.

Let's examine more pressing issues. "According to the 2018 United States Census estimates, the United States population is approximately 14.6% black or African American, which equals 47.8 million people. The black-only population is 13.4%. Since 1980, the black immigrant population has increased fivefold."

The problem with these numbers is they misrepresent the true whole, which at this point is difficult to accurately define. This is because the census has become a conflation of those who are not true Americans. You can be from any number of other countries and identify as a hyphenated so-called black American, thus being included in the aggregate preceding. I submit that the true number of these Americans is closer to 12% when factoring accordingly and combined with abortion and self-extermination.

These women have paid the so-called white man they absolutely hate, to murder 25-plus million of their children. How many of those murdered children were the next great scientist, inventor, industrialist, doctor, military leader or the next great servant of God reaching people for Christ?

If these people invested the energy into education that they're investing in lies, deceit and stupidity, they could get out of the projects. But, there's an extreme myopia that makes it impossible for them to see beyond their nose.

These people are reflexively Pavlovian. They refuse to correct the moral decay and self-inflicted social stagnation that inhibits embracing modernity. They act as if it were a chapter of Oath Keepers who burnt entire neighborhoods to the ground in Baltimore, Md., Ferguson, Mo., and other cities.

Americans who have toiled and struggled to overcome challenged beginnings are tired of hearing they're racist, strictly because they made the most out of the hand they were dealt. They're tired of being called racists and accused of hateful speech, while the melanin dominant call one another every form of "nigga' and ho" they can put in a rhyme and add music, i.e., rap/hip-hop music.

We're tired of being called sellouts and other names by the elementary-minded tools of agitators.

So-called black people went on a summer of rage, riot, looting, burning and killing in the major cities across America. Jason Aldean is right to bring this belligerent behavior to song and I applaud him and everyone else who does the same in similar fashion.

Many have forgotten the knock-out game, where street trash would walk up to an American with less melanin and smash them in the face as hard as possible. Others would then grade the effectiveness of the punch. If the person failed to get up or was punched unconscious, they were a big deal. Out of fear or political correctness these animalistic heathens aren't reported as the ghetto trash they are; the melanin content in their skin is omitted in news reports. Unless the perpetrator has blond hair, blue eyes and much less surface melanin.

I look forward to seeing Jason Aldean in concert, where I'll applaud and say amen for him writing such a wonderful song about the small-town America I love.

