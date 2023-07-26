India's ban on rice exports causes panic-buying in U.S.

(NEWSMAX) – India's ban on rice exports is causing panic-buying across the United States, as the price of a 20-pound bag of the staple grain has tripled in some grocery stores, according to the Daily Mail.

A full 40% of world rice exports come from the south Asian country, which banned exports of non-basmati rice on Thursday in a bid to stabilize domestic prices.

Social media videos from over the weekend show Indian Americans in Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, and California panic-buying rice or standing in long lines. Business Line reported that some stores have inflated the price of a 20-pound bag to $46.99 and have come up with ways of capitalizing on the panic.

