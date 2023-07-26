A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
India's ban on rice exports causes panic-buying in U.S.

Affects a full 40% of world's inventory

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:51am
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(NEWSMAX) – India's ban on rice exports is causing panic-buying across the United States, as the price of a 20-pound bag of the staple grain has tripled in some grocery stores, according to the Daily Mail.

A full 40% of world rice exports come from the south Asian country, which banned exports of non-basmati rice on Thursday in a bid to stabilize domestic prices.

Social media videos from over the weekend show Indian Americans in Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, and California panic-buying rice or standing in long lines. Business Line reported that some stores have inflated the price of a 20-pound bag to $46.99 and have come up with ways of capitalizing on the panic.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







