Infamous Long Island serial killer suspect in custody

(FOX NEWS) – Long Island, New York architect Rex Heuermann was charged with murder in the deaths of three women in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, court records show.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to six charges during a Friday afternoon court appearance in Yaphank, New York after being arrested Thursday evening in Manhattan. He faces charges of three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree, according to court documents.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The counts are in related to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, three of the victims found in Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

TRENDING: Here's who should be Trump's running mate

Read the full story ›