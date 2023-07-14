A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Infamous Long Island serial killer suspect in custody

Possibly responsible for as many as 11 murders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:00pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – Long Island, New York architect Rex Heuermann was charged with murder in the deaths of three women in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, court records show.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to six charges during a Friday afternoon court appearance in Yaphank, New York after being arrested Thursday evening in Manhattan. He faces charges of three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree, according to court documents.

The counts are in related to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, three of the victims found in Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

×