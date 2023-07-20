A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Infant adoptions up 30% in 1 state since Roe reversal

Other adoption agencies seeing a similar trend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:22pm
(LIFENEWS) – Exciting things are happening in Texas because of its pro-life laws. Babies are being born who otherwise would have been aborted. Mothers and fathers are finding unexpected joy in their children while being empowered with support services and encouragement from pro-lifers in their communities.

And some couples are getting the opportunity to become parents through adoption.

NBC News reports one Texas-based agency saw a 30-percent increase in domestic infant adoptions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. And other adoption agencies say they are seeing a similar trend.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
WND News Services

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







