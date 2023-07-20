Infant adoptions up 30% in 1 state since Roe reversal

(LIFENEWS) – Exciting things are happening in Texas because of its pro-life laws. Babies are being born who otherwise would have been aborted. Mothers and fathers are finding unexpected joy in their children while being empowered with support services and encouragement from pro-lifers in their communities.

And some couples are getting the opportunity to become parents through adoption.

NBC News reports one Texas-based agency saw a 30-percent increase in domestic infant adoptions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. And other adoption agencies say they are seeing a similar trend.

