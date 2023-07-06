A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Japan's largest port stops operations after ransomware attack

Impacts operation of container terminals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:48pm
(Image by bernswaelz from Pixabay)

(BLEEPING COMPUTER) – The Port of Nagoya, the largest and busiest port in Japan, has been targeted in a ransomware attack that currently impacts the operation of container terminals.

The port accounts for roughly 10% of Japan's total trade volume. It operates 21 piers and 290 berths. It handles over two million containers and cargo tonnage of 165 million every year.

The port is also used by the Toyota Motor Corporation, one of the world’s largest automakers, to export most of its cars.

