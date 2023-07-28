Jill's ex-husband: 'Biden crime family' has threatened me for decades!

First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, accused the Joe "Biden Crime family" of threatening him to win divorce concessions for her, and ultimately using the legal system to punish him when he fought them in court.

Bill Stevenson, ex-husband of Jill Biden, tells Greg Kelly how Joe Biden weaponized the government against him following his divorce with Jill. MORE: https://t.co/THDyCLFyl8 pic.twitter.com/ANvomQnqbm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 27, 2023

Daily Mail reported on the interview Thursday: "The 75-year-old said the president's brother Frankie Biden tried to intimidate him during his divorce to Jill, and claimed he faced repercussions when he did not listen to the alleged threats."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Take one guess who Hillary blames for America's summer heat wave

"Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems,'" Stevenson told Newsmax host Greg Kelly in the interview Wednesday. "I looked at Frankie and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."

As Mediaite, which carried the video of the interview, reported, Kelly responds: “Delaware is a small state. Joe Biden is like the prince of Delaware in a way, right? Very powerful. You think that he essentially ordered this?” – to which Stevenson replies, “I not only think it, I know it.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Stevenson gained attention for asserting that Jill Biden, to whom he was married from 1970 to 1975, had cheated on him by having an adulterous affair with Joe Biden, whom she later married.

Does the Biden family threaten anyone in their way? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The $8,200 is a reference to a quarterly tax payment owed by Stevenson and his brother, according to Stevenson. As he tells it, despite his offering a very generous divorce settlement to Jill, it was rejected as Joe Biden hired an aggressive legal team to secure a better settlement for Jill, including getting ownership of the Newark house.

"It took six years to resolve that and this is when my problems started," Stevenson told Kelly. ("I won everything," he said.) "In 1982, they lost the house and Jill had to come to the lawyer's office and sign off the deed of the house in downtown Newark." That is when Frank Biden, Joe's brother, made his threat to the Delaware businessman.

"About two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200." Each was charged with a felony.

Kelly interjects, expressing his astonishment at how quickly the government charged Stevenson: "Those dates are crazy."

"My brother and I were charged for $8,200 at that point, the [concert bar he owned] in the 1st 10 years of business had already grossed over $30 million, and we had generated over $5 million in taxes," Stevenson said. "I could not believe the power of Joe Baden and the Department of Justice. I couldn't believe it that I could be indicted. For $8,000."

He continued: "Now here's the tragic part. My brother pleaded guilty. It broke us up forever. It's just within the last month that we're talking again. It broke my heart. He leaded guilty. He took the fall."

Newsmax and Kelly put up a graphic contrasting the speedy prosecution and hefty charge against Jill Biden's ex-husband with the slow, five-year investigation ending in two mere misdemeanor charges and a plea deal (which collapsed Wednesday) for Joe Biden's son, Hunter:

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Stevenson said, "It's hard to believe what they're doing to President Trump right now," describing it as the "exact same thing" Biden's team did to him. "I couldn't stand it anymore. I needed somebody just to listen to me to tell them what happened to me because I got on the wrong side of the Biden family. After spoiling Jill for five years, I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally [been coming] after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another."

'It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump. ... I can't let them do this to a president I love and respect. ... This is the only reason I’ve come forward," he said, according to the Daily Mail. "It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.'

Earlier in his Newsmax program, which was entirely devoted to alleged Biden lies and family corruption, Kelly threw water on Joe and Jill Biden's "official" love story, calling it another Biden lie. He played excerpts of an interview in which Stevenson gave evidence that the Senator and future president and Jill spent time together while she was still married to Stevenson. The breaking point for the businessman came when Jill passed up a chance to go with him to meet Bruce Springsteen (who would be singing at his bar) because she said she had to watch Joe Biden's children.

The following is Kelly's full interview with Stevenson:

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!