Jim Caviezel movie attacks child sex trafficking, so media attack movie!

The modern world has been unable, so far, to effectively rid itself of the scourge of child trafficking.

It's been especially noticeable in the United States in the last few years. WND reported the U.S. has become, under the leadership of Joe Biden, a de facto "middleman" in a massive "child trafficking" scheme.

That's according to a damning new report compiled by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

"The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the southern border," Bulut writes on the organization's website, "is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden administration, apparently 'normal' inside the U.S."

He cites federal statistics about the millions of illegals encountered at the border in recent years, but pointedly notes that "at least 85,000 children are believed to be missing."

"Many of those children are raped," he explained, "used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to 'work off' their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in."

And he cites the comments from whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, who told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement just weeks ago, "Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children."

Rodas, who was with the Health and Human Services bureaucracy under Biden, said, "Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report the are being abused, neglected, and trafficked....."

She said she had volunteered to help with the crisis at the southern border.

"I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsors – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations. Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income - this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking."

Now, a report in The Blaze reveals that legacy media, so befuddled by the facts, has become a critic of movie revealing the extent of the problem.

The report said "leftist media outlets" have taken to slamming the new "Sound of Freedom Movie," and making claims that the anti-child trafficking project is a "QAnon fantasy."

The movie is based on the true story of a federal agent who is confronted with the facts of child trafficking, and leaves his job to work to save children.

It was written and directed by Mexican director Alejandro Monteverde and produced by Mexican producer Eduardo Verástegui. The movie features "The Passion of the Christ" star Jim Caviezel and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino.

The movie, on a $14.5 million budget, is outperforming Disney's highly promoted "Indiana Jones" movie.

The report said, "Rolling Stone published an article with title: ''Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms.' The sub-headline reads: 'The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.'"

The writer of that piece claims the movie is "fomenting moral panic" with its "exaggerations."

"The author attempts to argue that there are worse social issues that should have higher priority than child trafficking," the Blaze reported.

"There is visible suffering all around us in America. There are poor and unhoused, and people brutalized or killed by police," Rolling Stone claims. "There are mass shootings, lack of healthcare, climate disasters. And yet, over and over, the far right turns to these sordid fantasies about godless monsters hurting children."

The Guardian descended to similar depths, making the claim, "'Sound of Freedom': the QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America."

And a leftist website called Jezebel said, "'Sound of Freedom' Is an Anti-Child Trafficking Fantasy Fit for QAnon."

Actually, according to the U.S. State Department, up to 27.6 million people could be victims of human trafficking "at any given time," the report said.

And here's Caviezel explaining the issue.

