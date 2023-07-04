Joe Biden apparently liked 'privilege' before he disliked it

Joe Biden, when the Supreme Court ruled that universities cannot use racist standards to decide who gets into their classes, reacted negatively toward what he claimed was "privilege."

His statement, after the court's ruling, was, "I'm directing the Department of Education to analyze what practices help build a more inclusive and diverse student bodies (sic) and what practices hold that back, practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity."

But a report at the Free Beacon noted he apparently liked privilege before he disliked it.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Dems hound Biden to pack Supremes, establish term limits after more rulings they despise

The Right Scoop said, "It turns out that Joe Biden used 'privilege' to help get his granddaughter into the University of Pennsylvania which had a 5.9 percent acceptance rate."

The Beacon reported of the Department of Education, "The department could start by examining how politically connected families like the Bidens get their children into Ivy League schools."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report explained it was in 2018 that Hunter Biden "tapped his father and a number of Biden family connections to help get his daughter into the University of Pennsylvania."

Is Joe Biden's life defined by improperly using his influence for the benefit of himself and his family? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (14 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

Text messages and emails, examined by the Free Beacon, "show how Joe and Hunter Biden worked behind the scenes to get a subpar family member into one of the most selective schools in the country."

At issue was Maisy Biden's admission.

"The saga highlights exactly the kind of 'legacy admissions' Biden has slammed. The story also highlights the Biden family's occasionally shady dealings with the University of Pennsylvania just as congressional Republicans are probing alleged ethical misconduct by both Joe and Hunter Biden."

The report said Maisy was facing an uphill battle for admission to Pennsylvania.

But then she told her father, Hunter, she applied, and, "Just two days later, Maisy asked her father for an update on her application. In the coming months, Hunter and Joe Biden would mount a full-court press on university administrators to get Maisy's application over the finish line. The Bidens took their case directly to the top: University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann."

At one point Joe Biden told his son he was "going to try to see [University of Pennsylvania] Pres GUTMANN tomorrow."

Joe Biden shortly after wrote, "Maisy still in the game for regular acceptance. But must do well in class this period. It's real."

The report said, then, "Joe Biden also said Gutmann would call him directly to let him know whether Maisy was accepted."

And Joe Biden asked Hunter, "Let me know if there's anything I can do on anything."

The report said the "influence campaign worked" as the granddaughter started at the school in fall of 2019.



IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!