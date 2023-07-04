Is Joe Biden the Don Quixote of our day?

The story of Don Quixote was originally published in two parts, in 1605 and in 1615, and is usually interpreted as a comic novel. The story is about a man named Alonso Quijano from La Mancha who read so many chivalric romances that he lost his mind. Being caught up in an illusion, Alonso decided that he is a knight named Don Quixote with the mission to serve his nation.

Along the way Don Quixote asked his neighbor, Sancho, to be his squire. This reminds me of Joe Biden being in Washington, D.C., politics for 50 years. Being in politics for so long, he has totally lost a true view of reality, and thus has been implementing insane policies, destroying our nation's industries and economy and leading his squire, Kamala Harris, right along the way.

Speaking to Biden's failed policies, Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy, R-La., stated, "Look at the facts: Last year [2022], our economy grew at 1%, China's economy was shut down. It grew at 3%. [Currently the U.S. has] 13.5% inflation cumulatively – that is what President Biden has given us in two years."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Kennedy continued, "I think that President Biden is the only person in the Milky Way who thinks our country is headed in the right direction."

TRENDING: Lion Biden

So obviously, when Joe states, "Our economy is strong as hell," he is caught up in an illusion. Unfortunately, his illusion is affecting the minds of others as the principal deputy press secretary recently defended Biden's economic record as being "incredibly popular." This statement led others to ask, "with who?"

One of the renowned adventures of Don Quixote involved his attack on what he believed to be ferocious giants. The "giants" ended up being windmills, and the "attack" ended disastrously with Quixote nearly being killed. This reminds me of Joe Biden running after wind turbines. I do not know if Joe thinks they are giants or not, but he is tired of people fussing about them, because he thinks they are "pretty." Unfortunately, implementation of these turbines also will end disastrously, as they threaten the security of our power grid, further our dependence upon foreign nations, endanger marine life, endanger the lives of birds and bats, interfere with our national radar security, and the list continues. Thankfully, as of June 2023 lawmakers are finally "calling for an immediate moratorium on offshore wind development until its effects, including military operations, navigation, and radar systems, are studied."

On another of Don Quixote's exploits he arrived at an inn he believed to be a castle, so he continuously addresses the prostitutes he meets at the inn as "ladies" of the court. This is an amazing parallel with what recently happened on the White House lawn where Biden turned the area "into a strip joint for transgender TikTok influencers." As dress-wearing men with hormone-induced or implanted breasts danced topless in front of the White House, Joe was busy proclaiming them to be "some of the bravest people I know." The Biden White House also issued a long "Fact Sheet" to bring "honor" to the "Transgender Day of Visibility," listing numerous laws put in place for the LGBTQI+ groups – Americans that, even with all those letters, only make up about 7% of the populace, according to a 2022 Gallup poll. I only wish the administration would do as much for the other 93% of the populace. At least the "ladies" of Don Quixote's fantasy were truly biological females. In fact, scripturally and scientifically, there are no females other than biological females.

Trying to bring Don Quixote back to reality, his friends conspired together to bring him back home by telling him that "his lady love" wanted to see him. This was a woman whom Quixote had dubbed Dulcinea del Toboso, meaning "elegant sweetness," but in reality, she worked in the slaughterhouse salting pork. Quixote returns home at this beckoning, but while sleepwalking, he does battle with some wine skins, which he takes to be giants who stole the kingdom of a princess. Again, this represents a remarkable parallel, this time to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (AOC) calling out to Biden concerning her Green New Deal. Biden's response, (whether awake or sleepwalking – you decide) has been to attack those ferocious air conditioners, those ghastly gas stoves, those wishy-washy dastardly evil dishwashers, those monstrous microwaves and treacherous toothbrush chargers, all of which he has told Americans are the true menaces of our society. I wonder if AOC has ever worked in a slaughterhouse? Truthfully, all politicians who support abortion are at heart working in slaughterhouses.

In the end Don Quixote returns from his life of illusion to reality. Unfortunately, from Quixote's influence, Sancho goes from reality to illusion and continues with Quixote's insane mission. With the media exposure of all the illegal criminal business enterprises and the possibilities of criminal investigations, Joe might have the opportunity to come back to reality.

While Don Quixote's crusade may have been a comic novel, Joe Biden's crusade is a tragic reality. Like squire Sancho, others, like Gavin Newsom, are caught up in the illusions of Joe Biden's policies with Newsom actually saying that he is "mesmerized" by Joe.

If our country survives this presidency, it may take generations to help our society return from illusion to reality.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!