Joe Biden hires more people than ever at White House

Perhaps his long and checkered history of gaffes, bumbles, stumbles and those many times he can't seem to verbally finish a sentence is why Joe Biden has hired more people at the White House than ever before. To help him out.

But a new report shows under his progressive ideology he's STILL paying men more than women.

It is Washington Secrets columnist Paul Bedard who cited details from OpenTheBooks in a report.

Under Biden, the White House staff is the "biggest and most expensive in history>"

TRENDING: Young country music star praises God for thousands to hear during concert

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"During President Joe Biden’s first three years, he spent $158.8 million on the largest White House payroll in American history, based on headcount. White House staff for FY2023 collectively cost $52,775,234," a report from OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski explained.

"No White House ever employed 500 staffers until Biden became president. The Biden White House employed 560 in FY2021 and 474 in FY2022. In 2023, the headcount increased by 50, to 524."

President Donald Trump needed 108 fewer people to get the work done, and Barack Obama 70 fewer, Bedard reported.

Is Biden STILL paying men more than women? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And Jill Biden?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Her staff is at 20 now, and "rivals the sizable and much-criticized group that surrounded former first lady Michelle Obama. She had 24 assistants," the column explained.

Melania Trump had a staff that varied in size, but was no more than 12.

The place must not be a very good location to work, however, as the report found a turnover rate of 46% in 2022, with 220 workers leaving for better positions.

"Also, Biden employs more women than men, though there is a bit of a salary gap," Bedard reported.

OpentheBooks documented, "Of the 524 White House staffers, 313 are women. Collectively, the women take home $30.9 million in salaries, with an average salary of $98,868. Men make up 207 of the staffers, collecting $21.5 [million] in salaries, with an average salary of $103,801."

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!