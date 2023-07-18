John Kerry's 'climate reparations' obfuscation

America's climate czar, John Kerry, is in China this week meeting with its top officials about climate change, which today means everything from droughts to floods to inevitable heat waves. There was never any Senate confirmation for this office, yet Kerry reports directly to Biden without transparency for Kerry's large staff.

The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability caught up with Kerry last Thursday to ask a few obvious questions. His answers were more alarming than anything genuinely caused by forever-changing weather patterns.

The committee chairman, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., asked Kerry, "Are you planning to commit America to climate reparations? That is to say, we have to pay some other country because they had a flood or they had a hurricane or a typhoon or a wildfire."

While many today are familiar with the concept of slavery reparations, being seriously considered by the liberal California politicians, climate reparations have been demanded by some countries for several years now. Natural disasters have occurred worldwide since the beginning of time, but are blamed now on energy use by industrialized nations such as ours.

"No, under no circumstances," was Kerry's response to Mast's question about whether the Biden administration will obligate our country to pay climate reparations to foreign governments. But a close review of what Kerry publicly stated elsewhere suggests that there could be a "mental reservation" lurking here.

Well known to philosophers, biblical scholars and legal experts, a mental reservation is an incomplete response due to a perceived greater good, by relying on a private interpretation of the question asked. To reduce this, the oath taken by members of Congress includes the phrase "without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion."

"We have to pay" was the premise of the question, connoting a legal obligation that Kerry denied. But voluntary climate reparations are definitely being considered, and are on the agenda for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) scheduled to occur on Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in the oil-rich kingdom of Dubai.

The vehicle for climate reparations is a global "loss and damage fund," about which Kerry needs to be pinned down. Already some NATO countries in Europe have committed to send taxpayer dollars to this fund, which has existed since last year under the U.N. Environment Programme office.

In an interview last January with Britain's left-wing newspaper The Guardian, Kerry indicated the U.S. would contribute to the loss and damage fund for the benefit of foreign countries claiming to be damaged by climate change. So he considers it a voluntary contribution, but it would burden American taxpayers with a legal obligation.

"How can you look somebody in the eye, with a straight face, and not accept the notion that there are damages, there are losses? We see them all around the world," Kerry declared earlier this year to the British press.

Kerry made similar comments to the congressional committee. Incredulous, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., asked Kerry, "Why do the good folks in east Tennessee – they work very hard for their dollars – why do they have to pay for a flood in Africa or South Asia?"

Kerry responded, "We're not specifically paying for a flood in Africa although sometimes money may go to something like that, but the United States is proudly the largest humanitarian donor in the world … we try to help the world." That opens the door to the Biden administration sending hard-earned American dollars to the globalist "loss and damage fund," which is climate reparations by another name.

Meanwhile, our competitors, like China, are using the most cost-efficient energy, coal, to its maximum benefit. In 2021, China had its biggest increase in coal use and energy consumption since 2011, and Kerry is doing nothing meaningful about that.

China approved more coal-fired power plants in 2022 than any year since 2015. Yet Kerry praised China on Monday for what Kerry called its "incredible job" of increasing renewable energy, which supplies only a tiny fraction of total energy consumption.

Kerry merely chastised China gently about coal for which it "has six times as many plants starting construction as the rest of the world combined." We won't be able to compete with China if our economy shifts to inefficient wind turbines and solar power.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., showing that he is not intimidated by Deep State bullying of him in seizing his cellphone while on a family vacation, interjected in Kerry's testimony to explain why world leaders give lip service to the global warming agenda. "Because they're grifting like you are, sir," Perry told Kerry when he invoked foreign leaders who side with Democrats, while expecting reparations.

