Justice Dept. 'tried to conceal' Trump's cooperation with feds

The evidence that the Biden administration's raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, during an investigation allegedly prompted by concerns over classified documents, was political has been front and center from the start.

After all, no such raids were done on locations controlled by Joe Biden or Mike Pence, where similar documents were. In Biden's case it was multiple locations, including an unsecured garage.

And what about a search of locations like homes or warehouses under the control of Barack Obama? Any documents there?

Further, observers didn't have to be conspiracists of any sort to see the blatant scheming by Democrats to do anything they thought would work to keep Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Now, there's confirmation that ideology was well-established inside the Department of Justice.

It is investigative reporter Paul Sperry who has documented, from court records, that the prosecutor in the Trump documents case, a donor to Democrat candidates, deliberately tried to conceal the fact that President Trump cooperated with those investigating documents at his home.

BREAKING: In another sign the Mar-a-Lago raid was political, the DOJ prosecutor who authorized it --DNC donor and Russiagate alum Jay Bratt --blacked out every reference to Trump cooperating with subpoenas from the publicly released search warrant affidavit, new court docs reveal — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 8, 2023

On social media Sperry pointed out, "In another sign the Mar-a-Lago raid was political, the DOJ prosecutor who authorized it – DNC donor and Russiagate alum Jay Bratt – blacked out every reference to Trump cooperating with subpoenas from the publicly released search warrant affidavit, new court docs reveal."

At Revolver.news was the comment:

"It’s widely recognized that our justice system and the DOJ have been compromised and weaponized by the left. Just take a look at the treatment of the J6 political prisoners or the case of a Trump supporter convicted of conspiracy for sharing an anti-Hillary meme on Twitter and facing a potential 10-year prison sentence. These examples highlight an alarming shift towards a truly immoral and unjust 'communist' system that the left is pushing. And of course, the cherry on top is the Biden DOJ’s persecution of President Trump."

The report continued, "Once again, we’re well aware that this is all about politics, but the recent revelations by investigative journalist Paul Sperry shed light on the truly sinister agenda behind the relentless efforts to undermine Trump and keep him imprisoned indefinitely. According to Paul’s findings, the DOJ prosecutor, who also happens to be a donor to the DNC, meticulously redacted any mention of President Trump’s cooperation with federal authorities during the investigation of classified documents."

The evidence appeared only after the courts allowed less-redacted documents to be made available.

What had been blacked out?

Confirmation of documents "produced to the government in response to a grand jury subpoena," that Trump "agreed to accept service of a grand jury subpoena," and was granted an extension "for compliance with the subpoena," Sperry documented.

Also he "provided a hard drive to FBI agents," "produced" documents for a subpoena process, "provided" documents, and more.

He even installed a padlock "on the storage room door" at government instructions.

Revolver warned of the significance of the deception by the prosecutor.

"This deliberate act further highlights the deceitful nature of these political moves to silence Trump and imprison him for the rest of his life."

A year ago already, WND had reported on the extremist positions being adopted by leftists – in their war on Trump.

At that time, former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik, expressed his concern about Democrats working to assassinate Trump.

"I would not put assassination beyond these people," he said, if the politicized raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home doesn't keep him from the 2024 ballot.

Kerik said he was "deathly afraid" for the former president when federal authorities, weaponized against their political foes by the Biden administration, went to Mar-a-Lago.

Those fears gained added substance when Michael Hayden, a government official under George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, "responded approvingly" to social media demands for "executions" for those who "spill nuclear secrets."

There have been claims at the time the FBI raided Trump's home in search of documents containing nuclear secrets. There also have been claims the FBI was there to hunt for anything Democrats could use against Trump in 2024, that the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago and even that the FBI planted listening devices there.

Then Hayden, a former CIA chief, went on social media to endorse a suggestion for "executions" for those who spill nuclear weapons.

The Washington Examiner noted Hayden "responded approvingly" to a tweet, from NBC contributor Michael Beschloss, referring to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, convicted in the 1950s of espionage for sharing atomic secrets with the Soviet Union.

He said, "Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953." Hayden said, "Sounds about right."

Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953: pic.twitter.com/0Ox1JXoNDf — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 12, 2022

Sounds about right. https://t.co/hJCjxhN2BQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2022

That report also explained the politics involved: "Hayden, a retired four-star Air Force general who served as director of the National Security Agency and later the CIA under former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020."

WND had reported that Kerik expressed concern that Democrats have exhausted all of their options to try to make sure Trump doesn't run again. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already orchestrated two failed impeach-and-remove schemes, one that happened after he left office.

