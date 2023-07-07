Kamala Harris' problem: Is it dyslexia?

Children are blunt, often cruel in their assessments. Can you imagine Kamala Harris on the playground in kindergarten or first grade?

This woman has heard the word "stupid" all her life. It is easy to conclude she was "born without a brain" and move on, and that probably is an accurate description of the lack of support she received as a child.

If that is the case, it would explain why the vice president is so defensive, reportedly impossible to work for, and impossible to coach.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Most people have met someone like "Kamala" once or twice, and the normal responses are to try and be kind, or just ignore the person. Unfortunately for Kamala Harris, she has climbed through the ranks of the Democratic Party based upon her sex and skin color. She epitomizes the devastation that comes from affirmative action and other critical race theory nonsense.

TRENDING: The overused insult: 'Grifter!'

As vice president, more is expected of her than she can provide, and she is a gift that keeps on giving for the Twitter assassins.

There are a couple of essential qualities necessary for anyone working in the newspaper business and the modern media offshoots today. The first and most important quality is to be able to read. The second quality, inseparable from the first, is an ability to understand what you read. Then common sense takes over as knowledge is applied.

Kamala Harris cannot read.

That explains everything. To the point, early on in the Biden White House the vice presidential staff complained she would not take the time to read briefing papers. She cannot deliver a prepared statement, or work from notes. She is an off-the-cuff disaster.

Think of your own mind and how often it reaches for memories from some fact to bolster a point, or how often a literacy reference creeps into the conversation. Then think of a mind that has been, for whatever reason, left vacant.

This woman is wandering through a wonderful universe, and she is incapable of assembling what she knows and exporting it, through language, to others. Anyone who cares for a patient with advanced dementia hears Kamala Harris-like word salads all day long. Thee are no anchors, no cohesion, no continuity of thought. America has two of them in key positions – and the world is watching.

When one speculates as to why the vice president of the United States is incomprehensible most of the time, perhaps the issue, as a child, was as simple as dyslexia. If one attempts to read Shakespeare from right to left, it is going to be a long slog, unless of course, it is an Arabic translation.

The Mayo Clinic, in its discussion of dyslexia, says school-age children so inflected will:

Read below level for age;

Be unable to process and understand what is heard;

Have difficulty finding the right word or forming answers to questions;

Be unable to remember sequence of things;

Be unable to recognize or hear similarities and differences in letters and words;

Be unable to sound out and pronounce an unfamiliar word;

Be unable to spell words;

Take unusually long times to complete tasks that involve reading or writing;

And avoid activities that involve reading.

Someone who cannot learn also may have experienced a lot of ridicule on the path to adulthood, and that would tend to make her uncomfortable during interactions with others. So why does Kamala Harris commonly burst into laughter, often at inappropriate times? Perhaps the woman is very, very uncomfortable in her own skin.

Regardless of whether or not these observations are accurate, the Democratic Party cannot continue to leave Kamala Harris a heartbeat away from the presidency.

It is a distraction to argue about her politics. The issue is her inability to walk, talk and chew gum at the same time. And if you are thinking that is unkind, it paraphrases President Lyndon B. Johnson's psychoanalysis of his rival, then Republican leader in the U.S. House, Gerald Ford.

The politics of it is dark. What seems so obvious in the makeup of Kamala Harris would be apparent to the party kingmakers too. Harris wanders about an intellectual desert, albeit for different reasons, with her president, Joe Biden.

Why did the Democratic Party select two intellectually challenged people to run in 2020? Perhaps it was to form a shadow government empowered to make decisions political people would naturally avoid. The plot, if there is one, is irrelevant to the problem at hand.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!