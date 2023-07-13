Kerry erupts after his private jet use is mocked in House hearing

(FOX NEWS) – Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry lashed out at House lawmakers during a committee hearing on Thursday over the criticisms of his use of a private jet that has emitted hundreds of metric tons of carbon, even as he battles climate change.

"I just don't agree with your facts, which began with the presentation of one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear, which is this private jet," Kerry said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. "We don't own a private jet. I don't own a private jet. I personally have never owned a private jet. And obviously it's pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here. I just honestly, if that's where you want to go, go."

Kerry, who did not deny traveling on a private jet, was responding to Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who told Kerry that he hoped "it wasn't too problematic for your operational team and your private jet to get here."

