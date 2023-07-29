King Charles III launches 'climate clock' that 'tells us what to do and by when'

(FOX NEWS) – King Charles III of the United Kingdom launched a new clock that will count down until 2030 — a year the government claims will mark serious consequences for the world's climate. The Climate Clock was unveiled at the Climate Innovation Forum held at Guild Hall in London on Wednesday.

"Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock—a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis," said Nick Henry, CEO and Founder of Climate Action.

He continued, "The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority."

