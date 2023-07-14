Here are the left-wing initiatives stuffed in blue state's math framework

Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The California State Board of Education adopted its 2023 teaching framework for K-12 math curriculums on Wednesday, which encourages educators to implement lessons on equity and social justice.

The framework, made up of 14 chapters, includes guidance for educators on how to teach math in a way that is “equitable and engaging” for a diverse group of students. Under the mathematics framework, educators are advised to “teach towards social justice” and in “culturally responsive ways” that “draw on students’ backgrounds.”

TRENDING: Here's who should be Trump's running mate

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Students’ perceptions of their capacity to succeed in mathematics are shaped by messaging from teachers and society,” the framework shows. “Many efforts in recent years have focused on increasing rates of success among members of historically underrepresented groups in mathematical fields. These include expanded professional training in effective pedagogical practices as well as greater attention on role models and kinds of materials used in the classroom.”

Throughout the country, teachers and school districts are moving to make classes and grades more “equity” focused; in California, a high school dropped its honors classes because they were failing to enroll enough black and Latino students. A Rhode Island school removed its honors classes but permitted students to earn honor credit on their transcripts through some non-accelerated classes.

“This framework provides strategies to challenge, engage and support all students in deep and relevant math learning by building on successful approaches used in nations that produce high and equitable achievement in math,” Linda Darling-Hammond, California State Board of Education president said in a press release.

Is math racist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (1 Votes) 87% (7 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The California State Board of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!