Lefties' latest demonization target: Moms

(TOWNHALL.COM) -- Progressives love to label people they don’t like, makes it easier to “otherize” and round them up later, and progressives love to round people up. What they call people has little to no connection to reality, but being disconnected from reality is a feature of the left, not a bug. So, who are the latest “monsters” these left-wingers have decided to demonize? Moms.

Yes, you read that right, moms. The lady who made your PB&Js, who dressed you as a child, the woman who gave you life! Now moms are the problem in politics, according to the Democrat Party.

How did moms top the list of problematic Americans? Simple: they cared about their kids.

To be more specific, they cared about what was happening in their kids’ schools, what they were being taught, and conversely, what they weren’t being taught.

