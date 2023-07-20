A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Leftist news source claims criticizing 'wealth elite' is antisemitic

Advice to avoid racist statements paradoxically is racist in itself

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:08pm
(DAILY FETCHED) – The left-wing Guardian has argued that using the term “wealthy elite” is “anti-Semitic,” in what appears to be an assumption that all “wealthy elites” are Jewish, which is paradoxically a racist statement in itself.

“Avoid phrases that link negativity with blackness; anti-racism report recommends,” The Guardian reports.

Instead of using the word “racism,” campaigners should talk about the “ideology of racism” or the “practice of racism,” as overuse of the standalone term racism without additional information or context can create an “unavoidable fog.”

Read the full story ›

