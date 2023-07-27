Legal experts explain what rejection of Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart deal' means

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Legal experts slammed the Department of Justice’s handling of Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart” plea deal Wednesday after it fell apart in court under a judge’s questioning, which revealed it to be better for Biden than initially thought.

Hunter Biden plead not guilty Wednesday after Judge Maryellen Noreika made a rare move and refused the plea deal between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and his legal team, which she had raised concerns about in part due to its “broad immunity” for potential future charges, CNN reported. The initial deal would have had Biden plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a probation agreement for one felony gun charge.

TRENDING: Warning: China wants to wage war against U.S. … from the Arctic!

Julianne Murray, an attorney representing The Heritage Foundation, which filed an amicus brief in the case Tuesday, was in the courtroom during the hearing. She told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the judge “did a really good job of sniffing out that there was stuff that was not being said out loud.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“My sense was everybody just wanted this to just go away,” she said. “Now they know it’s not going away.”

While it’s not uncommon for plea deals to offer immunity limited to conduct “directly related” to the offense, Murray told the DCNF the offer given to Hunter Biden was “not limited in scope” and included “all of the allegations of conduct that are still being investigated,” though it was verbally amended to “limit the scope to gun, drugs and taxes from 2014-2019.”

Is this administration "protecting" Hunter Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Whether the whole deal is off the table or not, you just can’t tell,” she said.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, told the DCNF plea agreement would have caused “too much of a political backlash” if the terms revealed in court were written down.

“The Biden Justice Department’s sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden couldn’t even withstand basic questioning by a friendly Delaware federal judge,” Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, told the DCNF. “That’s because we now know there was an even sweeter secret deal: today was supposed to be the end of all criminal charges involving the Biden family. They were going to protect President Biden by sweeping under the rug today in Delaware all the Biden family crimes.”

“The Biden Justice Department couldn’t write that into the plea agreement, because it would cause too much of a political backlash,” Davis continued. “And the Biden DOJ could continue to pretend they are investigating Biden crimes–and continue to protect the Bidens by rebuffing congressional inquiries under the false claim of an ‘ongoing investigation.’”

Attorney Sol Wisenberg called it “a joke” that “the prosecution and defense would disagree about the terms of the agreement in open court.”

“There should be no room for disagreement on the key terms of the agreement,” he tweeted. “So, this was either astounding incompetence or corruption on DOJ’s part. I think it is corruption.”

“[The] DOJ was about to sanction a plea deal where Hunter would get misdemeanor probation on serious tax charges plus pretrial diversion (no time served or criminal record) on the felony gun charge,” he continued. “Hunter would also get complete immunity on all other charges. And he would not have to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation. Totally disgraceful. Merrick Garland and David Weiss should be ashamed.”

The outcome of the Biden plea hearing is a cover story. There is NO WAY that the two sides didn’t discuss before today whether this was a “Global Plea” or not. The idea that Hunter’s team only learned today that other charges are still possible is idiotic. One of two things… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 26, 2023

Former federal prosecutor and Missouri Attorney General candidate Will Scharf said it was “a scandal that Biden’s DOJ was willing to agree to this kind of a deal.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Hunter wants to walk away from a decade of criminal activity, including potential [Foreign Agents Registration Act] FARA violations and other serious criminal charges, with a slap on the wrist,” he tweeted.

Lawyer and former federal prosecutor Bill Shipley tweeted that the hearing outcome “is a cover story” and that there is “no way” the two teams didn’t discuss whether other charges were still possible until today. Shipley provided two possibilities: either there was an unwritten “wink and nod” agreement he would face no further charges or the potential for future charges was an “excuse” to “to step back and talk about the case further rather than go forward.”

“This was performance art today,” Shipley tweeted. “They knew they couldn’t go forward in the face of the IRS whistleblower testimony and all the other revelations about how Hunter and Biden family members getting millions of foreign revenue.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!