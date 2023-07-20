Liberals praising 'electors' charges had demanded votes against Trump in 2016

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Multiple liberal legal commentators who praised Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel of Michigan for indicting 16 Republicans for attempting to file false electoral votes in the 2020 election had called for members of the Electoral College to vote against Donald Trump in 2016, according to a review of their tweets.

Nessel announced the indictment on Tuesday after the Department of Justice did not prosecute the individuals, including Michigan Republican Party co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, for allegedly signing a false certificate of electoral votes, challenging the state’s valid electoral votes for then-candidate Joe Biden. However, many of the legal commentators who praised Nessel’s decision had called on electoral college members in states that Trump won in 2016 to vote for a candidate other than him.

TRENDING: WATCH: Closed-door video sets up bombshell hearing on Hunter

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Michigan, My Michigan — one truly great State! Finally an Attorney General worthy of her title. Kudos and props to Michigan AG Dana Nessel, a true public servant,” tweeted Laurence Tribe, a University Professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. Tribe, in 2016, had tweeted that “All it will take is just 12% — a bit over 1 in 10 — of the 306 Trump Electors to vote against a walking, talking impeachable offense,” appearing to encourage such a vote.

Liberal activists like Chris Hayes, Norm Eisen, Laurence Tribe, and George Takei urged electors to vote against President-elect Donald Trump in 2016. pic.twitter.com/lSXOw6dB3f — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 19, 2023

Were Dems desperately trying to keep Trump out of office in 2016? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst and former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic in the Obama administration, said that “[w]e forecast that this was coming months ago, & now accountability is here & everywhere,” in a tweet following the announcement. In 2016, Eisen wrote that “electors should not — CANNOT — choose [a] man who will violate oath,” referring to Trump.

Several states have laws against “faithless electors” who vote for a candidate for president other than the one to whom they are pledged. In 33 states, faithless voting by electors is prohibited, with 14 states voiding such votes, while Oklahoma and North Carolina impose penalties on electors themselves for such votes, according to Fair Vote. In other states, faithless electoral votes may be counted, though California criminalizes faithless voting with a three-year term of imprisonment, according to the state’s elections code.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In the 2016 election, 10 members of the electoral college eventually voted faithlessly, the first time it occurred since 1808. Two Trump electors voted for former Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio and former Republican Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, while several electors for Hillary Clinton voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, with one vote going to Faith Spotted Eagle, a Native American activist in Washington State.

In response to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, Tribe wrote that, between his two positions, “[t]here’s no contradiction whatsoever … The faithless elector issue has nothing whatsoever to do with the duty not to lie under oath about having been chosen as an elector — or with the nonexistent right to file a false and fraudulent claim to have met in the State’s Capitol to cast one’s electoral vote.”

Eisen did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!