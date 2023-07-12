A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'He lied': FBI whistleblower disputes Wray on surveillance of parents

Says bureau 'weaponizes process crimes and reinterprets laws'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:23pm
Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, read graphic sexual content to school-board members in an effort to ban the books from schools in November 2022. (Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

FBI whistleblower Stephen Friend disputed testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday, saying the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force surveilled parents.

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday during a hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” During the hearing, he faced tough questions from Republicans on the committee over the targeting of parents protesting at school board meetings, the reported presence of FBI sources at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building and the conduct of the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“The FBI is not in the business of investigating or policing speech at school board meetings, or anywhere else for that matter, and we’re not gonna start now,” Wray told Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California. “Now, violence, threats of violence, that’s a different matter.”

Friend disputed Wray’s comments, citing his testimony during a May 18 hearing by the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. “The @FBI Director told @JudiciaryGOP that special agents did not conduct surveillance of school boards,” Friend tweeted Wednesday. “He lied. The Joint Terrorism Task Force in my office did it. I testified about the details in May.”

Is FBI Director Christopher Wray a liar?

“Mission creep within the National Security Branch has refocused counterterrorism from legitimate foreign actors to political opponents within our borders,” Friend told the select subcommittee in May. “The FBI weaponizes process crimes and reinterprets laws to initiate pretextual prosecutions and persecute its political enemies.”

Friend says he was retaliated against after he raised concerns about the FBI’s handling of cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building. Friend accused the FBI of violating HIPPA and the Privacy Act in the course of retaliating against him after he followed whistleblower procedures in a Feb. 24 Daily Caller op-ed.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

