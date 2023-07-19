'Look in the mirror': 'The Five' rips Trudeau for waving off Muslim parents' LGBT concerns

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Panelists on “The Five” blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday over a social media video showing him blowing off the concerns of a Muslim parent.

Trudeau was seen on a TikTok video that went viral Wednesday telling a Muslim parent concerned about gender ideology that it was “misinformation” from right-wing sources in America. Muslim parents led a protest against LGBT-themed curriculum in Montgomery County, Maryland in June.

TRENDING: The One God and the One Flesh

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Dismisses Muslim Parents' Worries on Gender Ideology as Far-Right Misinformation Follow @MediaBezirgan for more. pic.twitter.com/IgVgYc3JIg — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 13, 2023

“Ever notice how liberals always blame Republicans when there is public backlash to the radical policies?” co-host Kayleigh McEnany asked.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Fellow co-hosts took aim at Trudeau’s response to the Muslim dad who raised concerns about school curriculum containing gender ideology.

Does Justin Trudeau epitomize the kind of leader no country should ever have? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WATCH:



“It is so funny, the prime minister sitting next to this Muslim dad and he is telling him there is nothing going on in the schools and the Muslim dad has his phone, he hit one button, and there are some teachers saying ‘trans, trans, trans’ to a toddler,” co-host Jesse Watters said. “He is just telling the Muslim he is stupid and that is all they have right now.”

“Parents are actually finding and reading and seeing what is in the paraphernalia and watching this movement and realizing this is really dangerous and it is bad,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said. “If Trudeau wants to know whose fault it is, he should look in the mirror. The pendulum, the good news for the world, is the pendulum is swinging back towards common sense.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022, which led to schools pulling multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.” Parents across the country have raised objections to books with sexually explicit content in recent years.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!