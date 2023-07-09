A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Look who's ripping Biden for refusing to acknowledge his granddaughter

'The president's cold shoulder – and heart – is counter to every message he has sent for decades'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2023 at 4:04pm
Joe Biden travels aboard Marine One from the Hiroshima Heliport landing zone in Hiroshima, Japan, Friday, May 19, 2023, en route to Miyajima Island to visit the Itsukushima Shrine and attend a working dinner with G7 leaders. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Nick Pope
Daily Caller News Foundation

A columnist for the New York Times sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s steadfast refusal to acknowledge his seventh grandchild in a Saturday opinion piece.

Hunter Biden fathered Navy Joan Roberts, now four years old, with former exotic dancer Lunden Roberts out of wedlock. Joe Biden consistently refuses to acknowledge her as one of his grandchildren, with White House staff reportedly instructed that the president only has six grandchildren.

“What the Navy story reveals is how dated and inauthentic the 80-year-old president’s view of family is,” Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote in her column, titled “It’s Seven Grandchildren, Mr. President.”

Hunter Biden has asserted that he does not remember his tryst with Lunden Roberts, even though she somehow ended up on his consulting firm’s payroll while she was pregnant with Navy Joan, Dowd notes in the column.

“The president’s cold shoulder — and heart — is counter to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead,” Dowd wrote. Legally, it is beyond question that Navy Joan Roberts is Hunter Biden’s daughter: he has settled with Lunden Roberts in a child support suit, and his relation to the Navy Joan has been confirmed by paternity test.

When it comes to election time, will Maureen Dowd of the N.Y. Times endorse Joe Biden for president?

“Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that ‘the absolute most important thing is your family.’ It is the heart of his political narrative,” Dowd continued. “Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade. Callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started, undercuts that.”

During the 2021 and 2022 Christmas seasons, Joe and Jill Biden hung up stockings with six of their grandchildren’s names, deliberately excluding Navy’s name from the decorations. Jill Biden also authored a children’s book in 2020 which she dedicated to six of her grandchildren, but not the seventh, Dowd noted in the column.

Biden’s White House aides have been told explicitly that the president has six grandchildren, not seven, the actual number, according to a separate report from the New York Times.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about whether or not the president acknowledges his seventh grandchild Wednesday.

The White House did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
Look who's ripping Biden for refusing to acknowledge his granddaughter
