Looney climate alarmists' flaky 'science'

Mark Twain in his 1907 biography included the saying, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics." It is not clear if the quote originated with Mr. Twain, but the point he was making is that people can use math and mathematical graphs deceptively.

While this is true, we have to remember that math, when properly used, is unbiased truth. Math is used to put rockets on the moon and determine where the stars were a thousand years ago, and where they will be a thousand years into the future.

So, why are we discussing math today? It is because of the looniness of "global warming" claims. Climate alarmists say they can measure the temperature of the Earth well enough to detect as little as a 1.5-degree change in the temperature of the whole planet.

Before we discuss that, let's talk about how these measurements of the Earth's temperature are taken. Through the 1940s, the temperature of the Earth was measured by dragging a bucket containing a thermometer behind a boat. I am not sure what this technique measures other than the temperature of water in a bucket being dragged behind a boat, yet somehow, climate alarmist say that this accurately measured the temperature of the planet.

Today we have 32,000 land weather stations, weather balloons, radar, ships, buoys, satellites and volunteer weather watchers. Measurements taken from all these locations are all put together to yield an average temperature of the Earth. Next, they put all the averages of these old bucket data and these new hodgepodge data on the same graph, not revealing that they were measured with numerous questionable techniques. With these data they claim to have an accurate result that says the Earth is warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

What about the 11-year cycles of the sun, where increases in solar activity are said to peak in 2025? A graph with all of this taken into account could be deceptively presented to people without training in math or science, to manipulate them to believe the Earth is experiencing global warming. However, when you look at the scale of this graph, you find it is extremely expanded and covers a range of only about 1.5 degree Celsius. So, they are talking about a 1.5-degree temperature change in averaged values collected with a variety of different and some fishy techniques using an assemblage of different instruments, buckets and methods.

Ridiculously, irresponsibly, and without scientific scrutiny, none of these reported graphs of averaged numbers report any error bars on the data. What is the variance in these averaged temperature measurements? I tried to find this out. There are lots of published works that talk about the averaged numbers, but I could not find the actual numbers, so that I could run some statistical analysis on them to see if there were any real differences.

How much do you want to bet that if the standard deviation of these averaged numbers were reported that we would find that all of the averages would be statistically the same, meaning that this supposed increase in the Earth's temperature is actually "noise" in the measurements and measurement devices. Any suggested increase in averaged values of anything that fail to include the standard deviation of the numbers fits Mark Twain's reference to statistical lies. Remember that we are only talking about a 1.5 degree Celsius change in the "Earth's temperature," and climate alarmists have convinced the non-scientist math-illiterate Joe Biden that this "threat" is more critical that nuclear war.

So, based upon this flaky science, the U.S. government is making enormous policy decisions, doing everything from destroying the light bulb industry, retooling all the automotive industry, destroying the oil industry, destroying the coal industry, destroying nuclear power, desiring to put tens of thousands of high-maintenance, radar-interfering, expensive, inefficient, foreign-country-dependent wind turbines off of our shores, building huge solar panel fields, which are easily destroyed by hail – and at the same time Joe wants to block the sun. What could be wrong with the U.S. converting to inefficient solar panels and at the same time blocking the sun?

I have another question. If this 1.5-degree Celsius change is real and so critically important, why are all the communist countries not destroying their infrastructure to save the planet too? China is building 43 new coal-fired power plants and probably have their eyes on the future coal reserves of West Virginia. Russia is increasing their oil production and building their financial coffers selling oil to the rest of the world, and probably have their eyes set on the future oil reserves of Alaska.

On the other hand, the U.S. and Western nations are planning to have an ecofriendly army and battery-powered tanks based upon questionable science concerning 1.5 degrees Celsius – where climate alarmists don't even report the standard deviations around their averaged numbers. What could possibly be wrong with this picture? Are the socialist climate alarmists actually fifth columnists working for the communists?

