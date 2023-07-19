The magic of Copperfield vs. Biden's illusions

In 1983, magician David Copperfield conducted what the Guinness World Records claimed to be the largest illusion ever staged. Just 200 feet in front of a live audience as well as in front of television audiences, Copperfield made New York City's welcoming Statue of Liberty vanish. Observers were shocked as Lady Liberty disappeared right before their eyes. Yet they knew, at a height of 305 feet and a weight of 420,000 pounds, she had to still be where she had always been. Logic told them Lady Liberty was still there and that it was their eyes – not their brains – that were deceiving them. Copperfield explained he used his magic to demonstrate how we take our freedom for granted.

In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used political black magic to tarnish the image of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, paying a foreign intelligence operative, former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, to write a report accusing Trump of colluding with Russia in his run for office. It was released days before Trump took office.

Ultimately creating the illusion Trump had betrayed his county, efforts to feed it increased when the report was turned over to the FBI. The agency offered Steele a million dollars to prove his allegations. Steele proved unable to do so, yet the illusion plagued Trump's presidency for four years. No one knowledgeable about the Steele report's questionable credibility or no member of the mainstream media took interest in vetting it to ensure Trump, and the truth, were given a fair shake concerning the outrageous allegations. This stunt took advantage of a trusting American public that – 33 years earlier – Copperfield forewarned that what others show us may have been a sleight of hand.

In 2020, Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop computer, not only containing incriminating evidence against him but also possibly against his father, was made public. Antony Blinken, then part of Joe Biden's presidential campaign staff, initiated an effort to create another illusion. He sought to build onto Hillary's Trump/Russia collusion illusion by planting the seed the computer was all part of a Russian disinformation campaign, making voters believe it was not really Hunter's.

To give this political black magic credibility, Blinken enlisted the help of 51 supposed U.S. intelligence experts – many, if not all, of whom failed to insist upon even viewing the laptop. Yet all voluntarily signed a letter to make the laptop a non-issue to remove it from the public's consideration just prior to the presidential election. The illusion worked. A post-election pole indicated that four out of five voters believed "truthful" coverage of the scandal would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

Successful in undermining any credibility the computer might be Hunter's, Blinken was rewarded by Biden to later become the 71st secretary of state. Unfortunately, the Senate failed to pay heed to late Sen. John McCain's 2014 observation that Blinken was someone who was "dangerous to America." But, once again, as Democrats proved with Hunter's scandalous computer that political black magic was the solvent to make issues disappear, they turned to deception to fool gullible Americans.

Today, we see Democrats relying upon more political black magic. This time, they are using a device capable of deception, with the mere touch of a finger, that is able to allegedly reduce chaos at our southern border. This device can reduce illegal immigrant numbers instantly or, more accurately, appear to reduce them.

An honest evaluation of what is really occurring on our southern border acknowledges the following:

1. The U.S. government has a legal obligation to catch those entering the United States illegally and detain them.

2. The Biden administration has absolutely failed in this regard as its strategy has been to admit as many illegals as possible on the pretext they are seeking asylum.

3. Since taking office, Biden has allowed the highest number of illegal aliens in history to enter the country.

4. To deflect responsibility for this failure, Biden claims the chaos will continue "unless Congress comes together in a bipartisan way to address our broken immigration and asylum system" – meaning "mass amnesty."

5. With illegal immigration hitting unprecedented, dangerous levels, border control is impossible absent an end to an open-border policy.

To further cloud the illegal immigration issue, the administration has been caught embarking upon a word game of deception. It seeks to give the illusion border chaos is all in our minds. The administration receives help in creating this illusion by a Biden-friendly press corps reluctant to do its homework.

So what deceptive ploy is being used not to create the illusion illegal immigration numbers have taken a dive? It is being accomplished via the abusive use of Custom and Border Protection's CBP One mobile-phone application. The only reason Biden is claiming lower illegal alien tallies is based upon the Department of Homeland Security's deliberate channeling of said illegals to ports of entry! In other words, with the press of a finger, an illegal immigrant transitions into a legal one.

Indications are this deception has caught up to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. A report should soon be forthcoming detailing how he may have broken the law as well as revealing the CBP One mobile-phone deception.

Biden uses word games now to claim that his "historic expansion of lawful pathways … (has reduced) unlawful entries between ports of entry … 70 percent since May 11." But all he has done is, with the wave of a wand, renamed and redirected illegals into a legal status.

Biden should be asked to explain why his purported 70% reduction in illegal entries has been met with a correspondingly high increase in the number of foreign nationals allowed to enter the U.S. nationwide despite having no visa – with April becoming the fourth-highest month on record.

As mentioned, there is a difference between the Copperfield and Biden illusions. Copperfield deceived us into thinking something we subconsciously knew was still there, yet was no longer visible, had disappeared. Biden, on the other hand, seeks to deceive us into thinking that something we subconsciously know is still there, because we can still see it, is not there.

Copperfiled has made his case for being considered one of the greatest magicians of all time. Biden continues to make his for being considered one of greatest hucksters.

