Major Christian church going 'hands-off' on LGBT lessons for kids

A new report is confirming that the Church of England is going "hands-off" regarding LGBT lessons in church schools.

The report is from Decision Magazine and reveals the church is refusing "to intervene after a parent complained of LGBTQ indoctrination of children as young as 7 in a CofE school in Norfolk, U.K."

Instead, the report said, the church is "deferring to a forthcoming update to the government’s sex education guidelines and to the discretion of local CofE schools in how they teach the mandated government program."



The Christian Legal Center, based on London, is representing the parent, and said a school the parent’s child attended last year was teaching young children that it’s possible to be "born a boy but feel like a girl."

The lessons used terms like "pangender" and "cisgender."

The indoctrination into the LGBT ideology is part of the government's mandatory Relationships, Sex and Health Education program, the report said.

Nigel Genders, the Church of England’s chief education officer, responded with, "I see that you have taken your concerns to the school, which is entirely the right and appropriate thing to do. The RSHE policy and decisions about the resources used to deliver it are the responsibility of the school in consultation with parents, having due regard to any advice from the Diocesan Board of Education."

He continued, "The Church of England Education Office has set out some general principles and guidance to help schools form their policy and practice in this area, particularly in a way that is mindful of the faith perspectives of many of our parents."

He didn't mention biblical standards regarding the Church of England school curriculum.

Genders further admonished the parent, "It will be very helpful to have new guidance from the government on how these contested issues are handled within educational settings. We expect this guidance very soon."

The parent charged, according to the Christian legal Center, that the teaching "contains aspects which are wholly age inappropriate, sexually explicit, ideologically influenced, and unsupported by scientific basis."

"The CofE has a uniquely influential position in the lives of children in this country through its network of schools. We know children do best when they understand and are taught that they are made in the image of God and many parents want to send their children to CofE schools because of their Christian foundations that are rooted in Biblical morality. How is it that the CofE education authorities and leadership shy away from contending for that truth and prefer to look to the state for guidance rather than the Bible itself?" asked Andrea Williams, chief of the center.

