A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthANARCHY IN AMERICA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major medical journal links 'structural racism' to mass shootings

'Appears to be associated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Structural racism could be a factor in mass shootings according to a recent study released in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Surgery Wednesday.

Researchers at Tulane University analyzed data of nearly 900 mass shooting events (MSEs) over 52 metropolitan areas from 2015 to 2019 compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. MSEs were defined as four or more people injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"This study found that major US cities with higher populations of Black individuals are more likely to be affected by MSEs, suggesting that structural racism may have a role in their incidence. Public health initiatives aiming to prevent MSEs should target factors associated with structural racism to address gun violence," the article, titled "Association Between Markers of Structural Racism and Mass Shooting Events in Major US Cities," read.

TRENDING: Ukraine and Tucker's character attacks

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pakistan's 'Trump' speaks about Deep State plot to destroy him
Biden admin proposes new rule to jack up prices for oil and gas leases
City reports syphilis outbreak amid 'limited supply' of penicillin drug
Major medical journal links 'structural racism' to mass shootings
1st genetic clue why some people do not get sick from COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×