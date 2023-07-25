Major poll shows Trump winning presidency – for the 'third time'

Donald J. Trump won the Harvard-Harris poll for president of the United States, which would make it the third time – 2016, 2020 and 2024, offering further evidence Joe Biden’s handlers actually cheated –conducting a fraudulent election and awarding him a “record-breaking 81 million ballots.”

Trump’s triumph in the poll comes despite non-stop bogus legal challenges against him from the opposition party. The Department of Justice has been throwing up at least four weaponized charges which could result in the 77-year-old Trump being sentenced to at least 400 years in prison. Trump is the first president in the country’s history indicted for anything. When and where it stops no one knows.

Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field and would beat Biden easily in a general election with more than 45 percentage points to Biden’s 40. However, election interference is always a reality. Indeed, it’s the only hope Democrats have.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, Trump would win. However, it doesn’t take place today, but on November 5, 2024.

TRENDING: Total illegals into U.S. under Biden is more than population of 35 states!

In the upcoming primary, Trump’s nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, would lag 40 points behind with just 12%, while Vivek Ramaswamy, a biopharmaceutical entrepreneur, rounded out the top three with 10% support. His margin over Vice President Kamala Harris would be an even greater – 47 to 38 percent.

The findings also show a full 68% of Americans said they felt Biden, 80, is “showing he is too old to be president.”

Among election issues, inflation and the economy remained an overriding concern among voters.

Less than three in ten voters believe the country is on the “right track.”

Meanwhile, the survey also found that 63% of those polled said cocaine found at the White House should be probed further, and were unsatisfied with the Secret Service’s conclusion that identifying the perpetrator was impossible.

The poll found that while most Americans were not following the story of IRS whistleblowers, more than six out of 10 who were following the story found the whistleblowers credible and agreed with their allegations that the Department of Justice had steered its investigation of Hunter Biden to protect Joe Biden. The poll was conducted before the latest breathtaking hearings in the House of Representatives, revealing that the Bidens had taken a bribe of at least $10 million from Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine company, which paid astronomical amounts of money to Hunter Biden for access to his father, the vice president. Joe Biden would later successfully threaten to withhold foreign aid to Ukraine until the prosecutor pursuing his sun Hunter was fired.

In addition, three out of four Americans polled said they were in favor of cash bail and against cashless bail – an idea that has become vogue in New York City and other leftist enclaves around the country. Americans were split 50/50 on whether the United States should continue to fund Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion of their country. Trump is on record against endlessly continuing the war Biden essentially started, and has promised to bring about a negotiated peace if he becomes president.

Already, there is talk of finding a surrogate candidate for Biden within his party. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the popular assassinated President John F. Kennedy and son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is currently running for president. But he’s being blackballed and demonized by his own Democratic Party, Big Tech and Big Pharma. He is not seen as a viable nor attractive candidate for today’s brand of Democrats. Neither would his uncle.

Tell me we don’t live in strange times – in fact, perilous times.

Democrats and media, for the most part, are slaves to Big Tech, Big Pharma and the Deep State. That’s the simple outward explanation of why these are strange times. But in truth, they are dangerous time because our nation no longer identifies with America’s ideals, its founding, its Constitution, the rule of law, the Ten Commandments. Too many identify instead with the Administrative State, the endless-war strategy, immorality and lawlessness.

It’s been a long time coming. America sold out, in stages, after two glorious terms of “Morning in America” – the eight years of President Ronald Reagan.

Things went downhill from there – until President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. His was a historic one-term presidency. Then we were all robbed by Joe Biden’s spurious “81 million votes,” thanks to epic election rigging under cover of COVID-19.

Let’s hope we can escape this nightmare with a return to President Trump and the rule of law. That’s my prayer to a merciful God.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!