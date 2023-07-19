Major U.S. airline bans teen who tried popular cost-saving travel hack

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A North Carolina teenager who was recently caught attempting to use a popular cost-saving hack while traveling on American Airlines has now been grounded by the airline.

Hunter Parsons, the father of the 17-year-old, said last week that his son was detained and "interrogated" at a Florida airport for skiplagging, also known as hidden city ticketing or point beyond ticketing, which violates the travel policies of most major airlines.

Parsons told Insider that his son's "ticket was canceled, and he was banned from AA for three years but never actually did anything wrong. He never even got his boarding pass."

