Male nurse lurked at trans kid meetings to find 'clientele' for hormones, lawsuit alleges

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Margaret Olohan

The Daily Signal

A male nurse practitioner hung around meetings for “transgender children” to find “clientele” for cross-sex hormones, according to a new lawsuit on behalf of a detransitioning young woman.

Soren Aldaco’s suit alleges that she visited the transgender “support group” Trans-Cendence International in Fort Worth, Texas, a nonprofit 501c3 organization “dedicated to the support, well being, and health of our Trans/Gender Diverse community.”

TRENDING: Warning: China wants to wage war against U.S. … from the Arctic!

Here she was connected with Del Scott Perry, who was widely known throughout the organization as “the guy” who will prescribe testosterone to youth “upon request,” according to the lawsuit.

“This group hosts meetings for transgender children and their supporters,” the lawsuit says. “TCI would pair transgender children and adolescents with ‘elders’ to purportedly help guide them in their ‘gender journey.’”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Aldaco reportedly learned that she could get testosterone through word of mouth within the group. Since Perry was attending most of the meetings (though he himself is not transgender), he easily connected with her.

Are troubled children being pushed into transgenderism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Her complaint describes Perry as “the cross-sex hormone provider for most of the children and adolescents who frequented the group.”

“Perry had apparently built this list of clientele from the group over a period of months or years of attending these meetings with another member of the group,” the complaint adds.

Trans-Cendence International has not responded to requests for comment about Perry’s presence at these so-called support groups, which critics accuse of affirming the misconceptions of young people with gender dysphoria. Perry and Texas Health Physicians Group, where he practices, also did not respond to requests for comment.

ICYMI: Yet another young woman, Soren Aldaco, is suing the "doctors" who pushed her down the path of an attempted gender transition. It's important to put some faces to the stories out there, so here's Del Scott Perry, a 60-year-old male nurse practitioner with Texas Health… pic.twitter.com/TE78leMnSD — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 26, 2023

“Unless otherwise stated TCI does not provide mental health services, legal services, or healthcare,” the organization’s website says. “We’ve gotten to know a lot of professionals, however, and might be able to get you connected with the right resources.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The very first time that Aldaco and Perry casually met, “Perry immediately confirmed to her that, as with the other young girls and boys in the group, he could and would prescribe” her “the testosterone she wanted if and when she visited his office,” Aldaco’s lawsuit says.

So she did: On Jan. 28, 2020, Aldaco went to Perry’s office for her first appointment, the complaint notes. That visit lasted about 30 minutes, and during it, Perry wrote her prescriptions for her first round of cross-sex hormones, “anastrozole (an estrogen blocker) and testosterone cypionate (together with the anastrozole, the ‘cross-sex hormones’).”

Her lawsuit describes the off-label dosage as “outrageously large.”

“Perry gave her instructions on how to inject herself with the drugs and sent her on her way,” the complaint says. “Notably, to this day, it is still clinically uncertain what the long-term consequences are for the use of these cross-sex hormones in minors, but certain grotesque risks are well known within the medical literature including, for women, infertility, vaginal atrophy, bone density and growth complications, and many other disfiguring side-effects.”

According to Aldaco, Perry failed to discuss not only the risks that she was incurring by taking these drugs, but also the “irreversible consequences” that would ensue. He didn’t discuss any alternatives, the lawsuit says, “instead deferring” to her wishes “to take testosterone like the other kids at TCI.”

Even worse, he allegedly didn’t “discuss or address” any of her mental health issues or existing comorbidities or conduct any psycho-behavioral mental health analysis before providing her “first injection of life-altering cross-sex hormones.”

She was only 17 at the time.

“Perry never sought or obtained any written parental consent from [Aldaco’s] parents to guide her down this path,” the lawsuit says.

Like many other detransitioners, Aldaco soon discovered that the cross-sex hormones were causing her severe complications. But rather than taking her off the hormones, or reducing her dosage, Perry “simply referred Soren out to various medical specialists who could treat the specific symptoms that arose while continuing to prescribe and administer the cross-sex hormones.”

In fact, at this point in time, [Aldaco] was so sufficiently gaslit by Perry that she dismissed at least one of these medical specialist’s advice to discontinue use of the cross-sex hormones because they were likely the source of her side effects. When she heard that cautionary advice, as compared to the immediate certainty and unqualified affirmation coming from Perry that continued cross-sex hormones were the proper course, [Aldaco] ironically wrote off the doctor as being a bigot who was behind the times and merely pushing an agenda without [Aldaco’s] best interest at heart. To [Aldaco], the advice coming from the doctors seemed less certain, less emphatic, and thus less persuasive than the ‘gender-affirming’ medicalization course Perry had laid out for her. So she stuck with Perry’s plan despite the fact that a more cautious approach was being suggested by an actual medical doctor, as opposed to Perry’s advice, which was only that of a nurse practitioner.

So Aldaco continued taking the hormones, “pursuant to Perry’s prescription,” until November 2021 when she “realized and discovered Perry’s egregious breach of care.”

Perry was practicing under the guidance and supervision of Texas Health Physicians Group, the lawsuit emphasizes, specifically noting that “at all relevant times, THPG facilitated, allowed, and acquiesced in Perry’s reckless prescription of cross-sex hormone to minors.”

“[Texas Health Physicians Group’s] lack of such responsible oversight enabled Perry’s reckless treatment and created a dangerous environment that directly contributed to and caused [Aldaco’s] injuries,” the suit says.

Aldaco, who is now 21 years old, filed her lawsuit Friday in the Tarrant County District Court of Texas. She alleges that her doctors behaved more like “ideologues” than medical professionals and that they did not properly take her autism, depression, anxiety, and other comorbidities into account when they evaluated her for an attempted gender transition.

“The repercussions of these interventions have led to Soren’s permanent disfigurement and profound psychological scarring,” the suit alleges. “The defendants’ breaches of their fiduciary duties are only underscored by the fact that each defendant met Soren and facilitated these ‘therapies’ at a pivotal juncture in Soren’s life—when she was grappling not only with the universal challenges of adolescence and body image but also with a complex amalgamation of diagnosed mental health comorbidities and other psychological and social disorders.”

“Despite these telltale signs demanding caution and therapeutic resolution,” the suit emphasizes, Aldaco’s physicians “deliberately and recklessly propelled” her “down a path of permanent physical disfigurement and worsening psychological distress.”

Aldaco is one of a growing number of young detransitioners, particularly women, who have begun filing lawsuits against the medical establishment for facilitating their attempted gender transitions. A detransitioner is someone who sought to change his or her gender through hormonal or surgical interventions and ultimately regrets this attempt and returne to living as his or her biological sex.

WATCH:

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!