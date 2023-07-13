A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man is bitten by nurse shark that won't let go, acts like it's no big deal

Beachgoer seems to be in good spirits

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:46am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Man bitten by nurse shark (video screenshot)

Man bitten by nurse shark (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A beachgoer in Florida was recently bitten by a nurse shark — and he appeared to be completely unbothered by that fact, according to a video that has gone viral.

The strange incident took place in Jensen Beach, and the shark in question would not let go of its grip on the man’s arm, not even when he stepped out of the water.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In footage of the unnerving incident, the unidentified man is shown cradling the small shark while crowds form around him in disbelief. He is seen standing patiently as he waits for assistance and ignoring recommendations from onlookers, which ranged from flipping the shark upside-down to disorient it to flicking or punching it in the nose.

TRENDING: Our debates are often more spiritual than intellectual

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Secret Service concludes cocaine investigation without suspect
Former LGBT activist renounces her job 'grooming' children
Does this look like 'respect'? 10 times Biden lashed out at Americans, press
Dems: Nation bound by constitutional amendment that failed
Man is bitten by nurse shark that won't let go, acts like it's no big deal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×