Man is bitten by nurse shark that won't let go, acts like it's no big deal

(FOX NEWS) – A beachgoer in Florida was recently bitten by a nurse shark — and he appeared to be completely unbothered by that fact, according to a video that has gone viral.

The strange incident took place in Jensen Beach, and the shark in question would not let go of its grip on the man’s arm, not even when he stepped out of the water.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In footage of the unnerving incident, the unidentified man is shown cradling the small shark while crowds form around him in disbelief. He is seen standing patiently as he waits for assistance and ignoring recommendations from onlookers, which ranged from flipping the shark upside-down to disorient it to flicking or punching it in the nose.

TRENDING: Our debates are often more spiritual than intellectual

Read the full story ›