Man orchestrating legal campaign against Trump could be under review

Jack Smith is a federal prosecutor who is orchestrating the Biden administration's war against President Trump, having brought an indictment alleging crimes in Trump's handling of his presidential documents.

Smith even brought a supplemental indictment just this week in that case – even though the federal government has refused to even consider charges against Mike Pence or Joe Biden, who both had classified material in their possession, just like Trump.

A key difference would be that Trump, as president, had the power to declassify. Pence and Biden, as vice presidents, did not.

But now it may be that Smith is the person whose actions are under review.

A report from the Gateway Pundit explains Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo, has joined with other Republicans in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland "demanding documents related to Special Counsel Jack Smith's conflicts of interests review."

"The American people should be able to see the unredacted conflicts of interest review for Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith not only has a history of political prosecutions, but his wife also donated to the Biden Campaign and produced a documentary about Michelle Obama. Given Smith’s publicly known history, one would assume these issues would have ruled him out as an 'impartial' Special Counsel," the letter charged.

Burlison told Garland, "We hope that you, in compliance with DOJ regulations, conducted the required review of potential conflicts of interest prior to Mr. Smith’s appointment. In order for the American people to have confidence in Mr. Smith’s investigation, it is vital that you release the information associated with the investigation of Mr. Smith’s potential conflicts of interest."

The congressman told The Gateway Pundit that "Lady Justice is supposed to be blind, and Special Counsels are supposed to be unbiased. The facts about Jack Smith and his wife show a partisan past and his actions prove that Smith is a biased partisan hatchet man."

Other lawmakers joining the demand were Josh Brecheen, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Alex Mooney, Andy Ogles, Bill Posey, and Matt Rosendale, The Gateway Pundit explained.

Trump has described Smith's charges against him as just another witch hunt, and the highest level of "election interference" possible.

